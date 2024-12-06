49ers' John Lynch Thinks Kyle Shanahan Trade Chatter Is Amusing
Earlier this week, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, on the heels of the Chicago Bears' firing of coach Matt Eberflus, suggested that the franchise pursue a trade of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as the two teams prepare to play Sunday.
Florio's idea sparked up a firestorm of chatter about a Shanahan-Bears trade on social media and sports talk shows. And while a part of 49ers general manager John Lynch's job is to not pay attention to these sorts of things, the former player and current executive admitted during a Friday appearance on KNBR's Murph & Markus that he couldn't help but notice the Shanahan trade chatter because of how "comical" it was to him.
"I sit back, and I try to be focused, but I've found the whole discussion on Kyle and some of the stuff rather comical," Lynch said. "We have won four of the last five division championships. We've been in two Super Bowls.
"Look, the standard here is to win championships, and we've fallen short of that. I understand. But we have an excellent head coach. And the fact people are talking about stuff like that, I do find it comical."
If there were any doubts as to how the 49ers feel about Shanahan after three straight trips to the NFC championship game and in the midst of a 2024 season that still has San Francisco in the conversation for the division title in a weaker NFC West, Lynch put an end to those quickly.
"We're 100% behind Kyle and what he brings to our organization," Lynch continued. "And, like I said, our focus is really on the Bears [game] and doing everything we can. That's where Kyle's focus is, and that's where all our focus is."
Shanahan and the 49ers (5–7) take on the Bears (4–8) in Week 14.