49ers Defense Must Key in on Emerging Buccaneers Player
Defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouldn't be too tall of a task for the San Francisco 49ers.
The Buccaneers are coming off a short week in which they played the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime. It's very likely that they will still feel the battle scars from that game. The energy levels between the 49ers and Buccaneers should be night and day.
However, the 49ers could allow them the opportunity to gain momentum. That will happen if one of Tampa Bay's emerging players gets going. That player is tight end Cade Otton. The 49ers defense must key in on Otton this Sunday. With star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, the offense has been funneled through Otton.
He's been sensational with making countless difficult catches in recent weeks and it is thanks to the increase in opportunities. Otton has been targeted on 29.6 percent of his routes over the past two weeks without Godwin and Evans in the lineup, up more than 10 percentage points from his target rate in Weeks 1-7 (19.0 percent).
Otton has averaged 7.9 yards of route depth over the past two weeks, more than one full yard deeper than his average in Weeks 1-7 (6.5). So, he is one of the driving forces of the offense. The Buccaneers have a couple of talented running backs as well in Rachaad White and Bucky Irving. But it is Otton who will present the biggest threat.
Matching up Fred Warner on Otton would make for an instant erase, but he can't do it every down. That will allow White and Irving to matchup with lesser talented defenders. The 49ers defense will have to mix it up to keep the Buccaneers on their heels. If they can succeed in making Otton a nonfactor, then it will be an easy out for the defense.