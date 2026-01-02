What the Biggest Challenge for the 49ers Will be Against Seattle

Six years ago, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season finale to clinch the No. 1 seed.

This year's team is hoping to replicate that result with a little less drama than the game from six years ago. However, the 49ers can forget about the No. 1 seed if they can't overcome the biggest challenge the Seahawks pose against them.

Seattle is a serious threat to the 49ers here

It's against the Seahawks' pass rush. Their entire defensive front really. They are one of the better units in the NFL. Putting together consecutive touchdown scoring drives won't be easy for the 49ers.

This game could be a rude awakening for Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense. For starters, Purdy still holds onto the ball for way too long. He is one of just two quarterbacks to average a time to throw of 3 seconds or more this season.

His 3.19-second mark is quicker than that of only Caleb Williams (3.21 seconds). Holding onto the ball that long usually will be met with negatives results.

However, it's been fine since he hasn't faced a threatening pass rush. It's easier to get away with it when no one is getting to him, and he's been producing incredibly.

Since the 49ers' Week 14 bye, Purdy has the league's highest passer rating (136.9) by almost 20 points on throws longer than 2.5 seconds, throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

It's unlikely that Purdy will be able to do that against Seattle. They are the best defense he has faced all season long. Remember what happened in Week 1?

Purdy was pressured on 60.5 percent of his dropbacks, the fourth-highest pressure rate faced by a qualified quarterback in a game this season and the highest in his career.

Entering Week 18, the Seahawks have the fourth-highest pressure rate (39.1 percent) in the league. They also only allow quarterbacks 2.80 seconds to throw, which is ranked as the 10th best.

It will be difficult for Purdy to operate as he has in the last several games. Not to mention that Trent Williams is most likely going to be inactive or compromised for the game if he plays.

Purdy will need to replicate his mindset and approach from his game against the Cleveland Browns. Playing smart will be the key here. He can't be too greedy against Seattle's defense.

Otherwise, it will lead to turnovers and potentially cost the 49ers the game.

