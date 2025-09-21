All 49ers

5 Blunt Takeaways From the 49ers' Tough Win Against the Cardinals

The 2024 49ers do not win this game against the Cardinals, which shows how improved they are.

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
What a finish. The San Francisco 49ers defeat the Arizona Cardinals 16-15 on a walk-off field goal made by kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Although the team and 49ers fans should refer to him as Eddy "Dinero" moving forward because he's been money. This wasn't an easy win at all for the 49ers.

In fact, this wasn't an exciting game until the second half. It was tied 6-6 at halftime. Both teams struggled offensively, but it was the 49ers who mustered enough offensive power in the end.

Here are five takeaways from the 49ers' tough win against the Cardinals.

Nick Bosa leaves with a knee injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97)
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Nick Bosa exited the game in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn’t return. It occurred on a play where he was double-teamed and driven to the ground.

Bosa’s knee didn’t move awkwardly in any way, but anytime it’s a knee injury, it’s always concerning. The broadcast showed Bosa giving the crowd a thumbs-down.

That should tell you all you need to know about the severity. It’s best to anticipate that Bosa will be out for a while and to even prepare for the worst-case scenario.

No matter how much time Bosa misses, the 49ers will decline defensively as a result. There’s just no replacing him or shrinking the hole much. Fingers crossed it’s not the worst case.

Mykel Williams is the epitome of violence

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98)
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) awaits his turn at pass rushing drills during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

For the second week in a row, rookie Mykel Williams is a massive standout. He is the epitome of violence, with much destruction he causes against the run and the pass.

He is a player who doesn’t need the stats to support just how impactful he is. Williams looks like a prime Arik Armstead, which is what the 49ers envisioned when they drafted him No. 11 overall.

Williams has a chance to be the second-best first-round draft pick the 49ers have made after Bosa. It is thanks to his efforts that the loss of Bosa is not felt so drastically. 

Seeing Williams perform so dominantly is insane, considering he missed all of the preseason and a lot of training camp. Just wait until the season progresses and he continues to ascend.

Ricky Pearsall has arrived

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1)
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Remember when Ricky Pearsall was plagued by a hamstring injury to start training camp? That feels so long ago and is a complete afterthought.

Pearsall has arrived as a silky smooth wide receiver. He was the best offensive player for the 49ers today, and the stats (eight catches, 117 yards) show it.

He’s been the brightest spot for the 49ers on offense through three games. The best part of all is that it hasn’t mattered who the quarterback is.

Pearsall has thrived regardless of who is throwing the football. The windows he creates for his quarterbacks, thanks to his amazing route running, deserve a lot of shine.

Just imagine how much better Pearsall will look as the season progresses. I’d anticipate Pearsall remaining as the No. 1 receiver even when Brandon Aiyuk returns.

Brian Robinson Jr. is an afterthought

San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3)
Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (3) dances before player introductions against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

What was the point of the 49ers acquiring Brian Robinson Jr. if they weren’t going to get him involved? He was brought in to keep Christian McCaffrey fresh and provide a change of pace.

Instead, he’s struggled to find the field. Robinson only received two carries in this game. He was barely on the field. There's currently no use for him.

Either he’s still behind on getting the playbook down, or Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe he’s fitting as well into the offense as he thought.

This only makes trading Jordan Mason away to the Minnesota Vikings look worse. By the way, Mason ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns today.

The 49ers wanted to be cheap and not hold onto Mason. Now, they’re stuck with running backs they don’t trust. They'd better hope Christian McCaffrey is an ironman all season.

49ers’ run blocking is an issue

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23)
Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The main reason the 49ers have struggled to be a strong force on the ground is because of their run blocking. It’s been an issue in all three games.

It’s tough to assess if Christian McCaffrey is slowing down or not. He’s not being set up with enough blocks and running lanes to work with.

Entering this game, the 49ers were the No. 5 team in team run stuffed rate (22.6 percent). That means their runs get stuffed at or before the line of scrimmage.

That’s mostly the offensive line’s fault. Surprisingly, they are fine in pass protection, but cannot find a successful footing in excelling in the run game.

I'd imagine the run stuffed rate will remain one of the worst in the league for the 49ers after this game. Until it improves, they are going to be a fairly easy offense to face.

