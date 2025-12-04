Three 49ers Rookies Who Have Impressed Heading Into the Bye Week
It’s finally the Bye Week for the San Francisco 49ers.
This could not have come at a more perfect time for them before they make their playoff run. It’s also a perfect time to break down the 49ers' rookies that have impressed up until now, so let’s kick it off.
DE Mykel Williams
The season started fairly strongly for first-round pick Mykel Williams. He immediately showcased why the 49ers took him at No. 11 overall with his amazing ability to defend the run. Even his pass-rushing skills flashed at times.
The production wasn’t there for him, but Williams was destroying interior offensive linemen every game. That benefited Bryce Huff and Nick Bosa. Unfortunately, once Bosa went down, Williams barely had an impact as a pass rusher.
All of the attention turned to him, and he struggled. Still, it was all a good learning experience for him until he suffered a torn ACL in Week 9. A lot of work will be needed on his pass-rushing skill when he’s back, but Williams performed nicely in his nine games played and has shown enough to be excited for in 2026.
DT Alfred Collins
It can be forgotten that Alfred Collins was a late starter with the 49ers due to injury and contract issues. That could’ve easily set him back. However, Collins has been impressive. His physical presence is imposing.
It makes him so useful against the run. You can see the vision the 49ers had with him and Williams. Collins still has a long way to go before he can be touted as a high-level player, but he’s given reason to be hopeful with him.
CB Upton Stout
It’s been quite the roller coaster ride for nickel cornerback Upton Stout this season. There are instances where he appears to be a steal for the 49ers, and others that prove why he was a fringe fourth-round pick.
But the reason Stout is on this list despite some errant play is that his highs are outweighing his lows. He showcases some high-level ability that generates excitement, and that’s what a rookie should be providing.
Robert Saleh utilizes him in multiple ways. He can call Stout on a blitz, play zone, man-to-man, and is expected to run defend. That's so much on a rookie's plate, and so far, he's handling it nicely.
