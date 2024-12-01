49ers Playoff Hopes Are Still Alive Heading into Buffalo
The 49ers have been the talk of the NFL this season. This team was projected to go on another playoff run and dominate most of their matchups. The opposite has happened. The 49ers have looked sloppy all year and sit at the bottom of the NFC West. Despite their struggles, they still have an opportunity to jump up in their division.
The only way that the Niners can clinch the division is to start winning some games. This team is notorious for having a strong second half of the season, but we haven't seen it in 2024. That run has to begin quickly to maintain any playoff chances. It doesn't have to start tonight necessarily, but ideally, tonight is the night. The 49ers only have 6 games left and, according to all the simulations I've run, there is only one way the Niners have an above 50% chance to make the playoffs. They must win 5/6 games, if they go 4/6 they will likely be out. Matchups against the Bears and Dolphins should be easy victories, the Rams and Cardinals will be tough but the Niners can win. The big question mark is the Bills and Lions. Those two are some of the best teams the NFL has to offer and the Niners have to beat at least one of them. That feels like a tall task, and even though this 49ers team was in the Super Bowl last season it feels far-fetched that they can win them both. In my opinion, tonight is the game they need to win. A snowy atmosphere changes the way a game is played massively, and if the Niners run the ball better than Buffalo they can easily start the run.
Starting to win some football games is the first part of the Niners playoff hopes. The second part will be their opposition in the NFC West. Currently, everyone is ahead of the 49ers, but not by a lot. The Niners are only a game and a half behind the first-place Seahawks. If the Niners win, they will be one game behind the Seahawks and tied with the Cardinals at 6-6, and it will be a game of who wins more to see who makes the playoffs. That is a big improvement from having a 7% chance to make the playoffs.
So the reality is it's time to dial into the playbook and get to the big win plays. It's time for overlooked players to step up and battle more than they have all season. It's time for the defense to lock down the opposing offense, and most importantly, it's time for Kyle Shanahan to get this offense rolling. If it doesn't happen you might as well kiss this season goodbye.