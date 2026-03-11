The Best Part About the 49ers Signing Mike Evans

It’s not often that the San Francisco 49ers make a splash signing on day one of free agency.

But that’s exactly what they did when they added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. By far, the top free-agent wide receiver this year was Evans. For the 49ers to be able to land him is extremely surprising.

Evans was poised to command a large sum of money during free agency. Since he was the top available receiver, he was going to draw a bunch of suitors that were only going to increase his price. However, that wasn’t the case.

Not only was Evans not expensive, but he was signed to a fair, if not cheap, price. The deal he signed was initially reported to be for 3 years, $60 million. It turns out, Evans signed on for $42.4 million with $16.3 million of it guaranteed and incentives.

It seems that the incentives can take his deal up to $60 million. In that case, the contract the 49ers signed Evans to is by far the best part about his addition.

49ers land Mike Evans at a discount

Forget about the total worth of the contract. What generally matters about a contract is how much guaranteed money a team signs a player to. That’s money that is tattooed on a team’s salary cap.

So, for the 49ers to land Evans at $16.3 million guaranteed, it means he’s essentially a one-year deal and maybe a two-year deal. That’s a perfectly fair price for him despite the concerns of his age and coming off an injury-plagued season.

The 49ers are viewing Evans as their band-aid for the next year or two. This buys them time to search for younger options in the draft and grants them immediate improvement to their offense in 2026.

It was desperately needed. They couldn’t look to the draft as their only means of reinforcing the position. With Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings gone, the 49ers had to bring in a proven veteran.

There was no other wide receiver that is more proven than Evans, especially a player that is a fit. Had the 49ers dropped serious cash on Evans, then it's tough to get on board with this signing.

But they got him at a wholesale price. And if he doesn't produce in 2026, they can cut him after the season without any repercussions.

If he produces and remains healthy, then he remains on the team at a bargain for another season. The 49ers should feel very fortunate Evans wasn't looking for a big payday as a free agent.

He ends up choosing the 49ers, which is indicative of how much he believes in the 49ers being Super Bowl contenders. This has to make everyone in the front office jumping with joy.

