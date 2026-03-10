One Risky Trade the 49ers Should Attempt With the Saints

A goal of the San Francisco 49ers this offseason should've been to get younger and faster.

But after they signed Mike Evans on day one of free agency, it's clear that it's not a dealbreaker. That means any free agent or player available via trade is on the table for them.

Since it seems the 49ers just want an aging, veteran group of players on offense, they might as well inquire with the New Orleans Saints for running back Alvin Kamara.

It's a risky trade, but it fits the theme

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Saints signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, which indicates that Kamara's time in New Orleans is at its end. He has to be considered available to acquire.

Trading for Kamara is risky, but it fits the theme of the 49ers' offense. Kamara played only 11 games last season due to injury, which is similar to Evans.

He's also going to be 31 years old when the 2026 regular season begins. Plus, Kamara helps the 49ers fill the veteran backup void behind Christian McCaffrey.

It helps that Kamara is fairly similar to McCaffrey. He can easily transition into Kyle Shanahan's offense and would be a player Shanahan would have a ton of fun with.

Having two running backs that are extremely skilled in versatility is an overpowering move for Shanahan to have. Defenses will not be a fan of it at all.

Kamara is entering the final year of his deal, so he'd be due for an extension. If the 49ers trade for him, he'd be no more than a one-year rental.

What it will cost

Trading a fifth-round pick would ideally get the job done, but the Saints will probably look for more, like a fourth or even a third-round pick. The 49ers shouldn't go higher than a fourth.

Going to the 49ers might not be an exciting idea for Kamara. He has to sit behind McCaffrey and be limited in usage. However, Shanahan might be inclined to lean close to an even split.

McCaffrey can't have the same usage as in 2025 or close to it. Since Kamara is similar, Shanahan doesn't have to change much in the offense.

It can work out, and if you're Kamara, there's a chance to increase your value. He can show other teams in 2026 that he's fresh and can do damage still despite his age.

This trade is a complete longshot, but since the 49ers signed Evans, they might as well keep up with the theme of having older and injury-ridden players on their offense.

