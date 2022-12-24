49ers vs. Commanders Week 16 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 16 home game against the Washington Commanders. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:38 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Drake Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, Ross Dwelley, Kerry Hyder, Kevin Givens and Nick Zakelj.

11:39 Jackson apparently is a healthy scratch, which seems shocking because he was the 49ers' top draft pick this season. But this news really shouldn't come as a suprise, because the rookie's playing time had dwindled the past few weeks -- he played only 49 snaps total in the last three games, and he hasn't recorded a sack since Week 6. He's only 21-years old, so maybe he hit the rookie wall, meaning he's exhausted. He certainly never has played this many games in a row before. He still has a bright future, but the 49ers defense won't miss him today. Look for Jordan Willis to take Jackson's snaps.

11:42 The good news for the 49ers is that running back Jordan Mason is active and apparently healthy enough to play. That's good news, because this game probably will be extremely physical, and Mason is their most punishing running back. His availability will prevent the 49ers from overusing Christian McCaffrey in a relatively meaningless game before the playoffs. Plus, rookie third-round pick Ty Davis-Price is healthy and could get some playing time as well. He also is a big, powerful rusher like Mason, although Davis-Price seems to lack Mason's vision and quickness.