49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Takes Accountability for Car Accident That Left Him With Serious Injuries

Kyle Shanahan has taken responsibility for the July 14 car accident that left him with multiple injuries.

On Saturday, ESPN reported that Shanahan would be limited to start training camp after he had been in an accident that left him with a broken nose, three fractured ribs, a broken wrist, 40 facial stitches and a severe concussion. Shanahan's close friend Chris Simms went into greater detail on the accident days later on Pro Football Talk, noting that the injuries Shanahan suffered were "jarring" and he came close to losing an eye in the crash.

When the news was initially reported, it was unclear what caused the crash and how it had gone unreported for 11 days, a rarity in today's media news landscape. ESPN did share in their initial report that local police stated that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

On Tuesday, Shanahan decided to speak to reporters and clear up some of the details surrounding the crash. Most notably, he took responsibility for causing the accident. According to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard, Shanahan said his phone fell off his lap and got stuck. He took his eyes off the road to find his phone when he—not the other driver—crossed over the lane and crashed into the incoming car.

"I was driving," said Shanahan, via Lombardi. "I was going 20 miles per hour. I was not on my phone but I dropped my phone and it was stuck in my seat. I took my eyes off the road looking for my phone and my car veered into someone. It’s one of those roads where there’s no forgiveness. It’s one of those roads where I’ll teach my kids, you don’t drive in the left lane for no reason. You’re only allowed a foot. When I hit her, I’ll never forget how violent the impact was.”

Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN, it was a clerical error on the California Highway Patrol database which originally assigned blame to the other driver involved in the accident. Wagoner also reported that Shanahan said the accident did not cause him to lose consciousness, though he did suffer a serious concussion.

Through the 49ers' first few days of training camp, Shanahan has been limited as he focuses on recovering from his injuries and the concussion. Reporters noted that Shanahan has been spotted outside during training camp on multiple days thus far, though for limited periods of time.

Lombardi shared that Shanahan said his concussion has given him "the most trouble" and that loud sounds, such as the 49ers music at practice, have bothered him more than the brightness. Shanahan also told reporters he believes he'll make a complete recovery from the injuries.

General manager John Lynch said on Saturday that the 49ers expect Shanahan back before their Week 1 matchup against the Rams in Australia on Sept. 10. In the meantime, offensive line coach and assistant head coach Chris Foerster is handling head coach duties as they start training camp and prepare for their first preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 13.

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