3 areas of concern for the San Francisco 49ers following Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but it was not an easy victory. There are certainly some things that the 49ers will want to clean up, and some questions that could hold them back from emerging from the game.
Jake Moody
The San Francisco 49ers really have no one to blame but themselves for what is going on at kicker. The roster is strong, and the team likely would have walked out of Seattle with a clean victory, but the kicking woes continued.
Moody missed a chip shot and had a kick block. It caused Kyle Shanahan to go for it on fourth down twice despite being in field goal range. Moody made two extra points and eventually saw a field goal go through the uprights. Still, are any 49ers fans confident he will make one with the division on the line, or the conference?
Brock Purdy made mistakes
Brock Purdy is a good quarterback for the Kyle Shanahan system because he follows what Shanahan wants for the most part, but has just enough playmaker in him that he can lead the team to wins.
However, that playmaker ability can often backfire on Purdy, who tends to believe he can do more than he can. Purdy threw two bad interceptions. He did not see the linebacker creeping back into a zone and fired a pass that Ernest Jones picked off.
Purdy threw his second interception into a sea of defenders with one receiver covered by three Seahawks. Even his touchdown was risky, and he had another pass in the goal line that he threw up for grabs, potentially costing his team points. Lastly, there was the pass where he decided to jump as he threw, leading to it almost being intercepted.
The same questions about Purdy linger despite a fine performance.
Will the offensive line find a groove?
The 49ers' offensive line has never been the strength of their offense. Now the question is whether it will hold them back?
Jake Brendel was up and down as always. He seems to be late getting into space at times, which causes a few runs to get caught for modest gains. He also struggled with Leonard Williams.
Dominick Puni is definitely still pushing through his injury. Ben Bartch was fine, but is viewed as replacement level. Colton McKivitz was up and down despite signing a contract extension the next day. Then, there was Trent Williams, who mostly lost his matchup with Boye Mafe.
Williams is 37 and is coming off an injury-riddled season. He left for one snap in this game, too. The line is highly dependent on Williams, and if Puni is not healthy and McKivitz does not take the expected step, this group will hold them back.