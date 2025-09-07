5 Takeaways From the 49ers' Stressful Win Against the Seahawks
Exhale, San Francisco 49ers fans.
The game is over with the 49ers stressfully winning 17-13 against the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers got off to a hot start on both sides of the ball, but couldn't sustain it all the way through.
Nevertheless, the 49ers get the win after several doubtful moments. There is a lot to unpack from this game, so here are five takeaways from the 49ers' stressful win against Seattle.
George Kittle suffers an injury
George Kittle received a heavy dosage on the opening series, where he capped it off with a touchdown. Unfortunately, Kittle wound up suffering a hamstring injury on the ensuing drives.
He was quickly ruled out of the game, which means his hamstring is in bad shape. This is an injury that Kittle dealt with last year and caused him to miss time.
Do not be surprised if the 49ers place him on Injured Reserve. Hamstring injuries need time and cannot be rushed. Expect at least a couple of games of inactivity for Kittle.
Christian McCaffrey is unbothered by calf injury
He may have lost a step, but Christian McCaffrey is still an impactful player. The calf injury that limited him for a practice and held him out of Friday's walkthrough was a non-factor.
McCaffrey was a workhorse for the 49ers. He tallied 142 total yards in this game. If it weren't for him, the 49ers' offense would've been bleak, especially once Kittle was ruled out for the game.
As amazing as it was to see McCaffrey unbothered by his calf and be impactful, his usage was insanely high. He was targeted 10 times and carried the ball 22 times. Even with Brian Robinson Jr. sprinkled in, his usage was hefty.
If the 49ers want McCaffrey for all of 2025, they are going to have to look for others to share the workload. Otherwise, they will risk being without him sooner or later.
Jake Moody needs to be cut
It's time. Kicker Jake Moody needs to be off the roster as soon as the 49ers return to Santa Clara. Moody missed a 27-yard field goal in the final two minutes of the first half that would've put the 49ers up by three points
The miss completely shifted the momentum towards the Seahawks. It caused a six-point swing as the Seahawks would come away with three points following the miss.
Moody also got his kick blocked on the second field goal attempt. While that is more of a special teams unit blame, it just adds to the negative signifier that he is. Cut him immediately, or continue to suffer with this.
49ers' defense looks revitalized
I thought the 49ers' defense would struggle against the Seahawks. So many of their rookies missed training camp and the preseason. It was going to take time for them to look solid.
Sure enough, I was wrong. The rookies had some low moments, but it wasn't detrimental to the overall success of the defense. They kept Seattle's offense bottled up.
Sam Darnold could do nothing throwing for only 150 yards on 16 completions. Kenneth Walker wasn't efficient either, generating only 20 yards. His partner Zach Charbonnet had better success with 47 yards on 12 carries, but wasn't significant.
If it wasn't for the defense, the 49ers would've lost this game. They came in clutch to win the game in the end thanks to a Nick Bosa strip sack of Darnold.
Brock Purdy starts hot, but finishes cold
Last but not least is the quarterback. Brock Purdy started hot. He looked great on the opening drive when the 49ers went 95 yards to score a touchdown.
It was a vintage 49ers opening drive, and it was thanks to Purdy. He was connecting with Ricky Pearsall and Kittle a lot. However, after that drive, Purdy was half the player he was on that drive.
He turned the ball over twice. Both interceptions were forced and unwarranted. These were the issues he had last year as well.
Now, he did have the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Jake Tonges, but it was a dangerous throw that only got completed because the defender played it errantly.
If the 49ers want to have a cleaner game, Purdy has to stop forcing it and holding onto the ball for too long. He cannot be both the arsonist and the firefighter.