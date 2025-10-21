The 3 biggest reasons to buy the 49ers being contenders this season
The San Francisco 49ers are 5-2 and it feels like they just keep finding ways to win. However, they sit at just 10th overall in Super Bowl odds. The injuries to the team are the obvious reason why oddsmakers are selling. Why should someone buy them?
The offense is sustainable
The 49ers have had an above-average passing attack through the first seven games of the season. That is with all of the injuries, with Mac Jones, with a limited run game. The team is not going to get their two stars back on defense. However, the offense will come back eventually.
George Kittle just came back and the run game immediately got better. With Christian McCaffrey getting some of the workload off of his shoulders he will only look better.
Ricky Pearsall will be back any week now and Brandon Aiyuk should be back soon. Even Ben Bartch would give the offense some life.
The quarterback hardly seems to matter at this point thanks to the playcalling of Kyle Shanahan. That is the constant that is sustainable despite the injuries, but when this team is healthy, that is when Shanahan can turn them into real contenders.
The defense has enough young pieces
As Kyle Shanahan noted, Fred Warner was just a young player trying to prove himself at one point in his career. That is what San Francisco is full of. They just need a few of the young pieces to step up, and they could become a good enough unit.
Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Dee Winters, Tatum Bethune, Renardo Green, Marques Sigle, Malik Mustapha and Upton Stout are all young and inexperienced players. There could be a few stars there just waiting for the chance to get better. Who knows who will step up, but they have enough young pieces and a lot of them have shown enough flashes to keep buying into the improvement.
The NFL is wide open
One thing we have learned through seven weeks is that there is no dominant team. The Kansas Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites, but they have three losses already. The Bills are second and just had an awful loss to the Atlanta Falcons, who San Francisco just beat.
Speaking of the 49ers beating, they also beat the Los Angeles Rams, who are ahead of them in Super Bowl odds. Needless to say, with five wins in the bank this early the 49ers have a good path to the playoffs. From that point, we will see where this team is healthwise, but with the coaching staff, you have to like their chances in a lot of one-game settings.