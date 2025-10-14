4 Things We Learned From the 49ers' Defeat to the Buccaneers
The matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a measuring stick game for the San Francisco 49ers.
It ended in a 30-19 defeat for them, but it was a fairly close game for the most part. The 49ers further showed what kind of team they are in this game with four specific things learned.
49ers will be average at best on defense
With Fred Warner out for the season due to an ankle fracture/dislocation, the 49ers' defense will be average at best. I'm probably being too generous with that, too.
It was already tough sledding for the 49ers without Nick Bosa. However, they are now without Warner for the season. Bosa's absence rendered the pass rush useless for the 49ers.
Warner is the final piece that tips the tower over, like a game of Jenga. There's no way the 49ers can recover from this, and it effectively ends any hope of them trading for a pass rusher.
How severe Jauan Jennings' injuries are
It's no secret that Jauan Jennings has been playing through multiple injuries. But it wasn't known how severe they were until he revealed them after the game.
Jennings said he's playing with five broken ribs, a high and low ankle sprain, and a sore shoulder. Does this guy feel pain? It's insane that he's playing through all of that.
However, he has incentives in his reworked contract that are likely tied to playing time and production. He needs to be out there to hit them and to keep his value high for free agency after the season.
Jason Pinnock is the odd man out
Malik Mustapha returned to the 49ers, which meant one of the starting safeties was going to have to forfeit their spot. Rookie Marques Sigle wouldn't have been a bad candidate since he's a liability in coverage.
However, it was veteran Jason Pinnock who lost his spot. I was a little surprised to see that Pinnock is trusted by Robert Saleh. He lost his spot to both Ji'Ayir Brown and Mustapha.
It seems Saleh still wants Sigle to play through his mistakes even though he shows zero signs of improvement. I can't begrudge this move. Playing the youngsters is the way to go with how bleak the defense looks now.
49ers run game is desolate
There's zero reason to believe the 49ers are going to ever figure it out with their running game. It's a desolate situation. The run blocking is subpar, and that includes the tight ends and wide receivers.
Christian McCaffrey plays a part in it as well. It may be true that he's lost a step as a one-cut-and-go player. In any case, the 49ers' offense are in a rough spot.
Tying the run game with the pass game has been pivotal to their success. Without it, defenses will be able to handle them better as the season goes on with more film on them.
