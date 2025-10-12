4 Instant Takeaways From the 49ers' 30-19 Loss Against the Buccaneers
Tough but no dice.
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a brutal 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They lost their second game of the season to fall to 4-2.
Being beaten on the road to the Buccaneers is nothing to fret over. Tampa Bay is arguably the best team in the NFC. However, what the 49ers will fret over is the injury Fred Warner suffered in this game.
Fred Warner carted off early
Warner has been the most reliable player for the 49ers since he was drafted. Unfortunately, he suffered a dislocated ankle in the first quarter that would require him to be carted off the field.
Seeing Warner, the healthiest player on the 49ers, leave the game is devastating. The 49ers' defense sorely missed him in this game. The middle of the field was open all game.
There were countless moments where players were out of sorts. Warner being out doesn't just remove his production; it removes the defense being held together.
Given how significant his injury is, Warner may miss the remainder of the season. The 49ers will have lost two of their best players on the team in Nick Bosa and now Warner.
Kendrick Bourne has been electric
What an in-season addition Kendrick Bourne has been for the 49ers. No one could've foresaw him being the leading wide receiver for them. Not even the 49ers expected that.
Maybe it's just been the connection with Mac Jones, but nevertheless, he's been electric. Bourne has provided the 49ers' passing game with some serious juice (no Kyle Juszczyk).
It comes a time where they desperately need it with Ricky Pearsall nursing a knee injury, George Kittle on Injured Reserve, and Jauan Jennings missing before this game.
Perhaps with Bourne's emergence, the 49ers will consider trading Jennings. He's playing his final season with the 49ers anyway, so why not?
49ers are a gritty team
The 49ers weren't that great on either side of the ball in this game. However, they continue to prove to be a gritty team. Countless starters and stars are out with injuries.
It wouldn't be surprising to see the 49ers play ugly. Yet, they are making it tough for their opponents and have a chance to win every game. They aren't lying down.
Even when Warner exited the game, the 49ers' defense was still fighting decently. Yes, there was a ton of errant play, but there were also some bright spots.
The same goes for the 49ers' offense. They're gutting it out enough to give themselves a chance to win. This is a testament to how great of a coach Kyle Shanahan is.
Plenty of teams would've faltered in a similar situation like the 49ers. Look at the Baltimore Ravens, who are 1-5. The 49ers are extremely gritty and tough, so they'll always be a solid watch.
Trading for a pass rusher is probably off the table
It's not impossible, but I think the 49ers trading for a pass rusher is off the table now. There is no pass rusher out there that is worth acquiring with Warner out now.
It was already up in the air when Warner was healthy. With him potentially being out for the season, the 49ers may just chalk up the idea of a pass rusher and commit to their young players.
There's just too much to overcome for the 49ers' defense. I do not envy Robert Saleh's position. He has to call a defense without his two best players.
Maybe the 49ers still want a pass rusher since they are completely ineffective there. The desire to be competitive and competent may drive them to do it.
But I suspect they're going to take the loss on this and just work with what they've got. Talk about being cursed with injuries. It's the only explanation.
