49ers 53-man roster projection after preseason Week 2
Now that the San Francisco 49ers have played two preseason games, the 53-man roster projection is starting to become a bit clearer. Where does the roster stand with one game to go?
Quarterback (2): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
Carter Bradley made a case for the practice squad, but that still may not be the case.
Running Back (4): Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Kyle Juszcyk
Injuries to Corey Kiner and Patrick Taylor leave them thin here. If Guerendo and James are not ready for Week 1, they are going to be keeping someone they signed a few weeks ago.
Wide Receiver (5): Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Russell Gage
Brandon Aiyuk will start the year on the PUP and Demarcus Robinson is likely to be suspended and off the initial roster. It opens a spot for Junior Bergen, who is just off for now.
Tight End (4): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis
The team cut Ross Dwelley, and they seem to like the versatility of Tonges. However, Tonges being cut to keep the rookie receiver Bergen could come to fruition as well.
Offensive Line (9): Trent Williams, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Spencer Burford, Connor Colby, Nick Zakelj, Drew Moss
The injury to Dominick Puni and the rise of Drew Moss has the unit keeping nine players. Zakelj has shown enough to leave Matt Hennessy off as the backup center.
Interior Defensive Line (6): Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens, CJ West, Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis, Evan Anderson
Kevin Givens is going to the IR, but the team will need to keep him on the initial 53-man roster if they want to give him a designation to return. They could call on a veteran who does not need to clear waivers to release them until they place Givens on IR and sign them back. This could open a roster spot, and that may even go to rookie Sebastian Valdez. The other five seem needed given the depth issues and injuries up front.
Edge Rushers (4): Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff
The injury status of Sam Okuayinonu will determine whether he makes the roster or not. Like Givens, he could make the initial roster just to be placed on the IR.
Linebacker (6): Fred Warner, Dee Winters, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune, Luke Gifford, Curtis Robinson
Curtis Robinson and Luke Gifford are prime candidates to get cut, let the team place Givens on the IR, then re-sign the veterans. Do not be shocked if one of them is not on the initial roster.
Cornerback (6): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Darrell Luter, Dallis Flowers, Chase Lucas
The big name missing is Tre Brown, but for two straight weeks he has played where the fringe roster players have. He has lost out to Luter, Flowers, and Lucas and they do not need a seventh cornerback.
Safety (4): Jason Pinnock, Richie Grant, Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown
Malik Mustapha will be on the IR making this set in stone. The only question is whether Sigle starts.
Special Teams (3): Jake Moody, Thomas Morestead, Jon Weeks
Moody likely solidified his spot on the team with his 59-yard game-winning field goal against the Raiders on Saturday.