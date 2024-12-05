All 49ers

49ers-Bears Injury Report: Bears Star Player Could be Inactive

The matchup with the Bears in Week 14 could be getting easier for the 49ers after Chicago's star player misses another practice.

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) heads upfield after catching a pass against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Week 14 matchup with the Chicago Bears could be easier for the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago's star wide receiver DJ Moore missed practice on Thursday with a quad injury. This is his second consecutive missed practice, which starts to put his status on Sunday in doubt. Moore will have to be involved in the final practice session on Friday to get a chance to be active against the 49ers.

I would lean towards Moore not playing at this point. It's been seven days since the Bears last played on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. You would think that anything minor would've put him in a position to be limited at least. So, for Moore to be missing practice still is a concern for the Bears.

A concern for the Bears is a positive for the 49ers. They are dealing with their own injuries and could use a break. Defending against the Bears becomes easier if Moore is ruled out. He's by far their best player on offense. Moore put up eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Lions.

He has 62 catches for 663 yards and five touchdowns on the year. This is a down year for him and it's solely because of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Moore has struggled to build any rapport with Williams this season due to the inaccuracies and inconsistent processing from the rookie.

The Bears also had an inept play-caller as offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron. These two factors have limited Moore. Still, he is a player that can go off at any moment. The 49ers can make it a nightmare game for Williams if Moore can't go on Sunday. It's something the 49ers are probably hoping for since they are usually the team dealing with the worst injury luck.

Only one more practice session to go for the Bears to see if Moore will be active against the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
