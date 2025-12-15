49ers May Clinch Playoff Spot Next Week

The 49ers put Tennessee away, then let the Titans back in for a 37-24 win that featured efficient offense and concerning defense. Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall looked sharp; George Kittle and Jauan Jennings played well. However, the defense couldn’t stop the run, sack the league’s most sacked QB, or prevent explosive plays.

The team took a step closer to the playoffs, but the defense is not ready for prime time yet.

Playoffs

The victory combined with losses this week by Tampa Bay, Carolina, and Detroit gives the Niners a 96% chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN. If Dallas loses to Minnesota, the Niners beat Indianapolis, and Detroit loses, then San Francisco would clinch a playoff berth next week.

Bigger picture, barring a collapse, the Niners are in. At this point, it’s more about trying to win the division or finish with the five seed.

Game Balls

Ricky Pearsall – Six catches for 96 yards, including a long of 38 and a clutch 12-yard catch on 3rd and 11 to seal the game. After three weeks of low stats, Pearsall got touches and made the most of the opportunity. The offense needs his contribution to extend the defense and open the field.

George Kittle – Eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Kittle is in All-Pro form, demonstrated by his blocking, his hands, and some impressive YAC plays.

Brock Purdy – An efficient game throwing and a smart game running, including a career-high 26-yard scramble, the longest 49er run from scrimmage this year. Purdy was 23-30 for 295 yards and three touchdowns, as he converted over 60% on 3rd down.

Jauan Jennings – Three catches for 37 yards and two TDs. The first touchdown illustrated his value in contested catches. The second showed why Christian McCaffrey played with a bad back. McCaffrey in front of Jennings drew defenders to him, leaving Jennings open for the score.

Big Picture

The offense was efficient, but context is needed. Tennessee is the league’s 26th-ranked defense, poor in the red zone, weak against wide receivers, and lost three safeties to injury in the first half. All of which contributed to the 49ers scoring on their first five possessions. The offense played well, but that was clearly helped by the Titans defense.

On defense, the Titans ran on the Niners all day. Tony Pollard had 14 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Tyjae Spears, three carries for 34. That loses playoff games.

No sacks on Cam Ward. A poor game from the back seven, where Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown dropped available picks, Renardo Green was clearly beat for a would-be touchdown to Van Jefferson that Ward overthrew, plus Curtis Robinson was out of position or whiffed on key runs. The Niners need Eric Kendricks on the field next week.

Mustapha led the team in tackles with ten, which speaks to the defensive line losing and the linebackers not making enough plays. Dee Winters and Brown both made coverage mistakes on a 34-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Gunnar Helm.

Robert Saleh’s plan of rotating a big nickel with Jason Pinnock as base for likely runs and Upton Stout in small nickel pass coverage had mixed results. This is the price paid for a lack of talent at safety, a lack of pass coverage skills at linebacker, and a lack of pressure upfront.

The run defense must improve immediately, as next week the Niners travel to Indy and the Colts on Monday night. They’ll face the league rushing leader Jonathan Taylor, as he looks for a big game.

