All 49ers

Why the 49ers' Biggest Question Mark Isn't the Offensive Line

The 49ers' offensive line gets overly criticized.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) reacts to a penalty call during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) reacts to a penalty call during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

All of offseason, and during the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line has been scrutinized.

There seems to be a consensus among pundits and constant fan posts on social media that the offensive line is the 49ers' biggest question mark entering 2025.

It is a question mark for them, but it isn't the biggest. The 49ers' offensive line gets overly criticized. They are the punching bag of the team.

Were they fantastic in 2024? Absolutely not.

Were they horrendous? Not at all.

They are a middle-of-the-pack unit. It could be worse, but it also needs to be better. The reason they get overly criticized is because of how often Brock Purdy was under duress.

But half of that is Purdy's fault. He had one of the highest times to throw in the NFL, so he's getting adequate protection initially. However, he was also one of the highest pressured passers.

So, he is holding onto the ball way too long. Quarterbacks are just as responsible for pressures against themselves as the offensive line.

Where the 49ers' offensive line was lacking the most last year was in the run game. One of their worst run-blocking games was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was Christian McCaffrey's debut game, and he had little real estate to operate with. It gave the impression that he lost his burst when in reality, he was patient for lanes that weren't opening.

The worst offensive lineman for the 49ers last year was Aaron Banks and he's now with the Green Bay Packers. Ben Bartch, who looked solid in his limited action last year, is in line to start.

The real biggest question mark on the 49ers is their defensive line. No one knows what it is going to look like with so many rookies there.

Will they pan out at all? How long will it take? Can they remain healthy? There are endless questions to ask there.

It is already known what the offensive line is. It's not known what the 49ers' defensive line is, so the offensive line shouldn't even be on here in that aspect.

In any case, this is just another perfect example that the offensive line is a punching bag.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News