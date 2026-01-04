This unit on the 49ers was exposed when it mattered most

The San Francisco 49ers had a home game against the Seattle Seahawks for a chance at the one seed, a bye, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Everyone knew that the 49ers' defense would struggle to get stops, and while they did not help, they held the Seahawks to 13 points.

The biggest disappointment, and one that raises big questions, is the 49ers' offense scoring three points at home in the loss.

San Francisco 49ers offense is to blame for the Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

If you told 49ers fans that the defense would hold the Seahawks under 20 points, almost everyone you asked would say that they expected the 49ers to win. The defense leaned on a goal-line stop, and a missed field goal to keep the game close. They almost had a game-changing turnover as well. Still, if the 49ers are leaning on this defense to be the group that wins the game, then they have serious problems.

The 49ers are always going to win with their offense. They are coached by an offensive wizard, they paid Brock Purdy big money, and they have some legitimate pieces around him. To be fair, Ricky Pearsall and Trent Williams missed this game. Those are massive pieces. Still, the team had Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. They had Jauan Jennings, Dominick Puni, and Colton McKivitz. None of it was good enough.

San Francisco is good enough to pour it on the poor defenses like Indianapolis, Tennessee, and Chicago. However, they just showed that when they are asked to step up in class and beat a defense that is legitimate, they struggle.

There is an argument that the team will get Williams and Pearsall back next week for a massive playoff game. However, both of them will be coming off of injuries and neither will be quite 100% healthy.

Beyond that, the 49ers are likely to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are a bad draw for San Francisco because they have a great defense. We saw that San Francisco can go score-for-score against any team with a bad defense.

However, when they face a good defense, their offense is not good enough to score with them, and the defense is not good enough to key stops.

If the 49ers gave up 40 points and could not match this defense, it would be a huge issue. San Francisco failing to score a touchdown when their offense is supposed to be Super Bowl caliber is concerning, and may show that this team is closer to one-and-done than contenders.

