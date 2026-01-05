Four 49ers Whose Stock Decreased in the Loss to Seattle

Losing by 10 points typically indicates that it was a fairly close game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

But make no mistake. The 49ers were beaten down in their 13-3 loss to the Seahawks. Much of that had to do with four 49ers who were disappointing in the loss.

Kyle Shanahan

There is a strong case to make that Kyle Shanahan should be the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year. I believe he should be. However, the national perspective most likely doesn't think so, especially after losing this game.

Losing to the Seahawks the way the 49ers did, with their offense getting completely shut down, was eye-opening. Mike Macdonald took Shanahan to the woodshed in this game.

Shanahan had no answers. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the 49ers drove the length of the field to set themselves up for a touchdown. This was a performance that decreased confidence in the 49ers' chances in the playoffs.

Malik Mustapha

It's time to start labeling Malik Mustapha a liability. He's been for a few games now, and the only touchdown scored by the Seahawks epitomizes that.

Mustapha had a clear shot at running back Zach Charbonnet on the sideline. He hesitated and let Charbonnet blow right by him for the walk-in touchdown.

For a player who was solid last year, he's completely regressed. Mustapha is supposed to be one of the better defenders, but now he's one of the weaker ones.

Spencer Burford

Spencer Burford brought some solidification to the offensive line when he was inserted as the starter against the New York Giants, but he has been faltering lately, especially against the Seahawks.

Burford was bullied profusely in this game. He couldn't muster consecutive successful snaps against Seattle's aggressive defensive front. His performance played a key role in the offensive struggles.

Ricky Pearsall

A surprise occurred right before the game took place. The 49ers ruled Ricky Pearsall inactive at the last minute. Pearsall was a limited participant in practice all week and listed as questionable for this game.

That usually means a player will suit up for the game. But this was a rare instance where a player couldn't cut it. Pearsall's absence was felt in this game. The 49ers could've used another skilled player on offense.

It was just unfortunate after Pearsall had a solid outing last week against the Chicago Bears. This is a reminder that he's an undependable player and will forever be a player who gets everyone's hopes up.

