The 49ers' Biggest Remaining Need as Training Camp Approaches
The 49ers are prepared to take their lumps this season -- that's what general manager John Lynch said recently in an interview.
It was a strange thing to say, considering the 49ers have more than $45 million in salary cap space right now. If they know they're weak at certain positions and are preparing to "take their lumps," why not sign someone, particularly an interior offensive lineman? Because that's the biggest remaining need on the team, according to CBS Sports.
"Offensive guard Aaron Banks signed with the Packers in free agency and reserve offensive tackle Jaylon Moore signed with Kansas City," writes CBS Sports' Josh Edwards. "The offensive line had already been a weakness despite the offensive structure taking some of the pressure off that unit and they did little to change that in the offseason."
When Trent Williams plays, the 49ers offensive line is decent. When he's out, it's arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL. We're talking Spencer Burford at left tackle, Ben Bartch at left guard, Jake Brendel at center, Dominick Puni at right guard and Colton McKivitz at right tackle. Yikes.
The 49ers would be wise to sign another guard, particularly veteran Brandon Scherff. He's available, the 49ers can afford him and he played with Trent Williams in Washington for multiple years. No brainer.
And yet, I doubt the 49ers will sign him or any other offensive lineman. They believe Bartch can be a solid starter for cheap, and that's exactly what they want.
You get what you pay for.