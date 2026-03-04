One Free Agent the 49ers Must Sign — No Excuses
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers will likely be a busy team in the upcoming NFL free agency.
At the moment, the 49ers have much of their core intact, which is certainly a positive. However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be active in free agency, especially when there are quality options who could address their needs.
Notably, the front office has made it clear that the defensive line needs to be addressed, as president of football operations John Lynch identified it as a key area the 49ers must improve.
However, the 49ers should instead pursue this offensive lineman, as signing him would be an aggressive move — one that could benefit the team for years to come. No excuses.
Tyler Linderbaum would be an incredible coup for the 49ers
With uncertainty surrounding Trent Williams’ long-term future in San Francisco, either because of a possible contract dispute or the fact that he will turn 38 before the season begins, the 49ers should look ahead.
Center Tyler Linderbaum, who is approaching the end of his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, would be a smart addition to strengthen the offensive line.
Linderbaum will enter the market and is expected to draw interest from multiple teams. Even though he is reportedly likely to stay in Baltimore, that doesn’t mean the 49ers can’t at least attempt to make this move.
At just 25 years old, he has plenty of years left in the tank, and his credentials speak volumes at a position group the 49ers must address to provide Brock Purdy with as much protection as possible.
Linderbaum has earned three Pro Bowl appearances before the age of 25, all in consecutive years, and he ranks fifth among PFF's highest-graded centers. One source suggests he could command $18 million per year, while others expect offers to exceed $20 million annually.
That price tag could concern the Ravens’ front office, which may work to the 49ers’ advantage. The market value may be steep given San Francisco’s pressing needs on both sides of the ball, but Linderbaum would quite simply elevate the unit.
He has proven to be extremely durable and reliable, and pairing him with Williams, once the contract shenanigans are resolved, along with drafting a guard, would be hugely beneficial.
As Brock Purdy is the figurehead of the organization for years to come, at least for as long as Kyle Shanahan remains head coach, the 49ers must protect him at all costs and invest in the offensive line
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal