One Free Agent the 49ers Must Sign — No Excuses

The San Francisco 49ers will likely be a busy team in the upcoming NFL free agency.

At the moment, the 49ers have much of their core intact, which is certainly a positive. However, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be active in free agency, especially when there are quality options who could address their needs.

Notably, the front office has made it clear that the defensive line needs to be addressed, as president of football operations John Lynch identified it as a key area the 49ers must improve.

However, the 49ers should instead pursue this offensive lineman, as signing him would be an aggressive move — one that could benefit the team for years to come. No excuses.

Tyler Linderbaum would be an incredible coup for the 49ers

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

With uncertainty surrounding Trent Williams’ long-term future in San Francisco, either because of a possible contract dispute or the fact that he will turn 38 before the season begins, the 49ers should look ahead.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, who is approaching the end of his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens, would be a smart addition to strengthen the offensive line.

Linderbaum will enter the market and is expected to draw interest from multiple teams. Even though he is reportedly likely to stay in Baltimore, that doesn’t mean the 49ers can’t at least attempt to make this move.

At just 25 years old, he has plenty of years left in the tank, and his credentials speak volumes at a position group the 49ers must address to provide Brock Purdy with as much protection as possible.

Linderbaum has earned three Pro Bowl appearances before the age of 25, all in consecutive years, and he ranks fifth among PFF's highest-graded centers. One source suggests he could command $18 million per year, while others expect offers to exceed $20 million annually.

That price tag could concern the Ravens’ front office, which may work to the 49ers’ advantage. The market value may be steep given San Francisco’s pressing needs on both sides of the ball, but Linderbaum would quite simply elevate the unit.

He has proven to be extremely durable and reliable, and pairing him with Williams, once the contract shenanigans are resolved, along with drafting a guard, would be hugely beneficial.

As Brock Purdy is the figurehead of the organization for years to come, at least for as long as Kyle Shanahan remains head coach, the 49ers must protect him at all costs and invest in the offensive line