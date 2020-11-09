49ers can take Advantage of High Horse Saints

Saints head coach Sean Payton was on fire Sunday night.

No, I am not referring to his team's thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on primetime. I am talking about his dance moves in the locker room after the Saints achieved victory over their division rivals.

Payton and the whole team were wildly celebrating as if they had won a significant game. Sure, it was against a surging division opponent on the road, but the locker room celebrations were well over the top. The Saints are definitely feeling themselves after that win and are now on a high horse.

The 49ers can take advantage of that.

New Orleans knows they are a great team, especially coming off a win during which they completely curb stomped Tom Brady and the red-hot Buccaneers. Now the Saints have to turn their attention towards the 49ers who are a shell of themselves compared to their last matchup.

This game has the potential to be a blowout... for the 49ers. The Saints seems a bit cocky and overconfident right now. You know the cliché saying all football players say about "not getting too high or too low"? Well the Saints are showcasing themselves to be on a high horse. They are 6-2 and are rolling right now.

There is a really good chance they overlook the 49ers when they visit this Sunday at the SuperDome. New Orleans can easily see San Francisco as a wounded animal that cannot get right. They might not be able to psyche themselves up for this game and lock in like they did for the Buccaneers.

The Saints had all the reasons in the world to focus their energy into Tampa Bay on Sunday night. So many fans and pundits view the Buccaneers as the best in the NFC South and have even written the Saints off in favor of the Buccaneers. So of course they had a vendetta to take out on them when they hit the field.

Now you could say the Saints might feel some type of way against the 49ers after they were upset last season. I just don't think that Week 10 matchup with San Francisco will register the same for the Saints because they know the 49ers are not the same.

Plenty of elite teams have overlooked the following opponent after blowing out their last one. The Saints are going to look at the 49ers and see a backup quarterback with a shaky offensive line. They'll see a secondary that has given up endless numbers against renowned wide receivers and a non-existent pass rush. New Orleans will feel like they do not even need to be at their best to beat the 49ers.

The 49ers have to take advantage of that, even if they are wounded and are the visiting team. What bodes well for the 49ers is that Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel could be returning. That will open the playbook back up for Kyle Shanahan. Not to mention all of the players who were ruled out in Week 9 due to COVID-19 protocols.

San Francisco can win this game against a team that is presenting themselves overconfident as if they have done accomplished anything this season.