Tampa Bay Confirms Mike Evans Signed with 49ers for Less Money

Mike Evans joining the San Francisco 49ers is one of the biggest talking points in free agency.

Evans brings a Hall of Fame résumé, 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, a Super Bowl title, and a plethora of stats that make him one of the most accomplished receivers in the game.

There is no doubt that he is the best receiver to play in the 49ers red and gold in the Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era.

Day by day, signing Mike Evans seems like an excellent coup for 49ers

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At first, San Francisco announced they had signed Evans to a three-year, $60.4 million contract, averaging just over $20 million per year. The cost is steep for a 32-year-old receiver coming off an injury-plagued 2025 season, and he will be another year older by September’s regular season opener.

But new figures came to light, with the 49ers agreeing on a three-year contract worth $42.4 million with $16.3 guaranteed.

He had gone from being one of the most supposedly overpaid receivers to one of the most underpaid, given his consistent production throughout his career.

But it’s now been revealed by his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that Evans chose to go to the City by the Bay for less money, despite their front office offering him a more significant deal.

"I don't feel betrayed," Licht told reporters Wednesday, via the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud. "He earned the right to make the decision... he loves this team. He loves everything about it... I think he wanted a new challenge.

"We made a significantly higher offer [than the 49ers] and that was just the first offer. I'm happy for Mike and happy he found a place he wants to be."

Evans joins the franchise after George Kittle helped sell him on the project. The decision to sign him gives quarterback Brock Purdy the best receiver of his career so far, even when factoring in Kittle upon his return from an Achilles injury.

It’s an intriguing move, as adding Evans significantly elevates the receiver corps. The fact that he chose San Francisco for less money also highlights the strength of the team’s culture and its focus on competing for championships.

It’s all well and good aiming to compete, but now it’s time to actually win the Super Bowl and end a three-decade drought. If the front office can retain Trent Williams amid his contract dispute, this team may finally have its chance.