49ers-Cardinals Week 11 Monday Night Live Blog from Mexico City

The 49ers are more talented and should be more prepared than the Cardinals, but there's something off with this 49ers team.
MEXICO CITY -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 11 Monday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:55 The 49ers SHOULD blow out Arizona. The Cardinals are a deeply flawed team with no running game and no starting quarterback -- Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury. And they didn't go anywhere this week to prepare for the altitude of Mexico City. Meanwhile, the 49ers flew to Colorado Springs this past Tuesday and practiced in the snow just to acclimate to the elevation.

The 49ers are more talented and should be more prepared than the Cardinals, but there's something off with this 49ers team. They've been consistently worse than the sum of their parts all season, particularly on offense. And this trip to Colorado might have drained the players of all their energy. The last time they practiced away from their facility, they went on to lose back to back games by double digits, and their defense looked particularly out of gas.

Will the defense fall apart tonight? It will have to chase screen passes all night, but it won't have a serious run game to defend, so it should perform well.

The question is the 49ers offense. Will it finally find a way to score more than its season average of 22 points? I think it will exceed that total -- barely. And I think the 49ers will win another close game against a bad opponent and leave their fans unsure of how to feel.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 23, Cardinals 17.

3:53 Here are the 49ers' inactives: DL Arik Armstead, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson, DE Samson Ebukam, DE Kemoko Turay, RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

