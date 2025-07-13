All 49ers

49ers Center Overview: Jake Brendel Leads Unremarkable Group

The San Francisco 49ers did not make any changes to their center depth chart from last year. Will they regret the decision?

Parker Hurley

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers did not make any notable changes to the center depth chart from last year, showing that they are hoping stability goes a long way.  

Jake Brendel 

Brendel has started for the 49ers for the past three years and will make it year four as long as nothing out of the ordinary happens this summer. Brendel could be defined as serviceable, and he is a fit for Kyle Shanahan, which is important, but the position could be upgraded. However, they did not make any additions, and it is hard to see the names below pushing him.

Matt Hennessy 

The 49ers signed Hennessy off the Falcons' practice squad last season. The team may elect to play Nick Zakelj as the backup center if Brendel goes down, but Hennessy does have 1,150 career snaps at center and was a former third-round pick back in 2020.  He could easily show up and show the team that he should be the backup.

Drake Nugent 

Nugent was a UDFA last season. The former Michigan product took 91 snaps at center for the 49ers last pre-season, and he showed enough to stick around and compete for the backup job in his second NFL season.  Without a strong contender to win the job, he is going to be a name to watch this summer.

Zack Johnson 

Zack Johnson was a UDFA in 2020 who has bounced around the NFL. He only has four NFL snaps, and that was back in 2022. However, he took 114 snaps at center for the Browns last preseason, so he will likely slot in here this summer. 

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News