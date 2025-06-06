All 49ers

PFF: 49ers Center Jake Brendel is the NFL's 24th-Best Center

One of the worst starters on the 49ers is veteran center Jake Brendel.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) celebrates a touchdown, which was called back, in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers center Jake Brendel (64) celebrates a touchdown, which was called back, in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the worst starters on the 49ers is veteran center Jake Brendel.

He's a former undrafted free agent who will turn 33 in September. And almost any time he has to block a defensive tackle one-on-one during a pass play, he gets beaten badly. And yet, the 49ers love him because he fits their zone-blocking system for their running game. That's why he's signed through 2026.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Pro Football Focus recently ranked him just 24th out of 32 starting centers in the NFL.

"While Brendel has stumbled as a pass blocker over the past two seasons, he continues to showcase his ability as a run blocker," writes PFF's Mason Cameron. "The 49ers veteran produced a 70.0-plus PFF run-blocking grade in 2023 and 2024, garnering a top-15 rank at the position over that span."

The 49ers always care more about run blocking than pass protection unless the player is a left tackle. That's because they're a run-first, play-action-second, drop-back-pass-third team. And when they do drop back and pass, they rarely throw deep. Instead, they typically ask the quarterback to get the ball out of his hands quickly and in rhythm which means the offensive linemen don't have to block for a long time.

This philosophy works most of the time. But when they're losing in the second half and they have to pass to come back, they usually can't. They simply don't have the offensive line to do it.

Maybe one day the 49ers will update their offensive-line philosophy.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News