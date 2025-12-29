Kyle Shanahan thought this call cost the 49ers the game vs. Bears

The San Francisco 49ers clinched a 42-38 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 17.

Both teams went back and forth, trading touchdowns with no clear indication of who would come out on top.

But the 49ers delivered when it mattered most, limiting the Bears to a field goal in the final quarter before successfully stopping a potential touchdown drive in the closing seconds.

Prior to the field goal, the 49ers’ offense failed to convert on the previous drive, leaving them facing a fourth-and-seven. With the game on the line and a potential No. 1 seed in the NFC at stake, head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to punt rather than attempt a field goal. Bear in mind, kicker Eddy Piñeiro had rattled the crossbar from 64 yards out the previous week, making the decision appear especially bold.

While the defense struggled throughout the game, holding the Bears to a field goal on the ensuing drive ultimately saw the gamble pay off. It was a moment of relief for everyone within the organization as the 49ers extended their winning run.

Shanahan owned up to the fact that he almost made a mistake, sharing with reporters post-game: "You kind of have a feeling when it's one of those games, and it felt like it from the beginning, and it didn't stop.

"I thought we lost the game when I punted there on fourth-and-seven, hoping to pin them back, and then they cleaned it up in one play. But, we did hold them to a field goal that drive, which was huge.

"And we went and regained the lead with seven. But some games are like that. Was hoping we would get the turnover to kind of turn it and we didn't, but we found a way to still get it done."

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan tosses a football in the air during warm ups prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Shanahan later explained that, in hindsight, he would have trusted Piñeiro to attempt the kick and try to get points on the board, even if it would have been a long and difficult attempt.

"It was tough [call to make]. It was right on the fringe. It was actually in our field-goal range earlier in the day and then the wind kind of changed, so it was a tough one for me," said Shanahan.

"I didn't want to panic and have to go for it, but it was one that if I would've had more time to think about, probably would've done it.

"But, it ended up working out for us in the long run."

And now the 49ers need to defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night to clinch the No.1 seed in the NFC.

Read More