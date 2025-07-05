49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is NFC West's Biggest X-Factor
Football is the ultimate team sport. But sometimes, one player can determine the outcome of an entire divisional race.
This year, that player is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. If he can stay healthy and play like he did in 2022 and 2023, the 49ers probably will win the NFC West. But, if he gets injured again or he's ineffective like he was in 2024, then the 49ers could finish dead last in the NFC West for the second season in a row.
That's why McCaffrey's workload and availability is the NFC West's biggest X-factor this year.
"Without McCaffrey for most of the previous season, Purdy posted decent numbers (3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions), but the 49ers didn't field a dominant ground game, which is a staple in Shanahan's offense," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton.
"The coach insinuated that the 49ers could limit McCaffrey's workload following his injury-riddled year, but the team needs to find a healthy balance with him on the field in crucial stretches.
"The 49ers' 2025 outlook hinges on McCaffrey's availability and how many touches he can handle, given eight years of wear and tear on his body."
I'm guessing the 49ers intend to target McCaffrey frequently in the pass game -- at least five targets per game. But in the running game, they would be smart to limit his workload, particularly in the regular season which has become extremely long the past few years.
Expect second-year running back Isaac Guerendo to spell McCaffrey quite a bit this year.