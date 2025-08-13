All 49ers

This 49ers Cornerback Feels He Doesn’t Get the Credit He Deserves

Is this a fair claim to make?

Henry Cheal

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir’s rise through the ranks of the NFL is one of those feel-good stories fans love to see.

While loved by fans who support the City by the Bay, he feels underappreciated by those on the outside.

Lenoir declares his lofty ambiton

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Lenoir embarks on his fifth season at the highest level, aiming to establish himself further in the league.

The 25-year-old believes he's ready to take the next steps and prove he's the best cornerback in the NFL.

"I'm going to be the best corner in the league this year," Lenoir shared with former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on The Richard Sherman podcast.

Despite making that declaration, he added that he still doesn’t feel he receives the recognition he deserves.

He added: "I still feel like I don't get that respect of a person that's been in the league five years, who only gave up three touchdowns."

Lenoir ready to step up as CB1

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) flexes before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Charvarius Ward leaving to join the Indianapolis Colts has opened up even more responsibility, an opportunity that Lenoir is ready to face ahead of the new season.

"Really, just being a lockdown corner," Lenoir explained, as he reflected on his rise to the top of the 49ers' cornerback depth chart.

"I feel like I transitioned to this role to be this cornerback one. What's needed for a cornerback one is usually to shut down the best receiver, and I feel like I've just been ready for that challenge since I made my name for myself in this league."

'Actions speak louder than words' - Lenoir on his bigggest NFL contract to date

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In the offseason, the 49ers made many changes to their defensive structure which saw multiple players leave the franchise.

The biggest names included Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Ward.

As a result of all these changes, five defensive draft picks were chosen to balance the books. He will be a key veteran on the team despite turning 26 this October.

Earlier on in the season, in November 2024, Lenoir agreed a five-year, $89.8 million extension, his biggest football contract.

Lenoir’s fired up for the new season and says nothing about his mindset has changed, even after landing a major bag.

"I feel the money didn't change me," Lenoir said. "I've always had the love of the game. I've always played this game with just love and just pure want-to. Some people, they just wake up and they say it, but actions speak louder than words.

"So, I'm more one of them guys that just likes to work. I'd really rather come in and work and just prove my worth."

Don't forget the 49ers selected him in the fifth round, further evidence of Kyle Shanahan's ability to unleash the full potential of lower-round draft picks.

Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

