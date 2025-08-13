This 49ers Cornerback Feels He Doesn’t Get the Credit He Deserves
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir’s rise through the ranks of the NFL is one of those feel-good stories fans love to see.
While loved by fans who support the City by the Bay, he feels underappreciated by those on the outside.
Lenoir declares his lofty ambiton
Lenoir embarks on his fifth season at the highest level, aiming to establish himself further in the league.
The 25-year-old believes he's ready to take the next steps and prove he's the best cornerback in the NFL.
"I'm going to be the best corner in the league this year," Lenoir shared with former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on The Richard Sherman podcast.
Despite making that declaration, he added that he still doesn’t feel he receives the recognition he deserves.
He added: "I still feel like I don't get that respect of a person that's been in the league five years, who only gave up three touchdowns."
Lenoir ready to step up as CB1
Charvarius Ward leaving to join the Indianapolis Colts has opened up even more responsibility, an opportunity that Lenoir is ready to face ahead of the new season.
"Really, just being a lockdown corner," Lenoir explained, as he reflected on his rise to the top of the 49ers' cornerback depth chart.
"I feel like I transitioned to this role to be this cornerback one. What's needed for a cornerback one is usually to shut down the best receiver, and I feel like I've just been ready for that challenge since I made my name for myself in this league."
'Actions speak louder than words' - Lenoir on his bigggest NFL contract to date
In the offseason, the 49ers made many changes to their defensive structure which saw multiple players leave the franchise.
The biggest names included Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Ward.
As a result of all these changes, five defensive draft picks were chosen to balance the books. He will be a key veteran on the team despite turning 26 this October.
Earlier on in the season, in November 2024, Lenoir agreed a five-year, $89.8 million extension, his biggest football contract.
Lenoir’s fired up for the new season and says nothing about his mindset has changed, even after landing a major bag.
"I feel the money didn't change me," Lenoir said. "I've always had the love of the game. I've always played this game with just love and just pure want-to. Some people, they just wake up and they say it, but actions speak louder than words.
"So, I'm more one of them guys that just likes to work. I'd really rather come in and work and just prove my worth."
Don't forget the 49ers selected him in the fifth round, further evidence of Kyle Shanahan's ability to unleash the full potential of lower-round draft picks.