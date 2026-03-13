The San Francisco 49ers have brought back linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

The Denver Broncos opted to release Greenlaw, and now the 49ers have agreed on a one-year, $7.5 million contract.

The best part about the 49ers bringing back Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw is no stranger to the day-to-day operation in the City by the Bay. From 2019 to 2024, he and Fred Warner formed one of the best linebacker duos in the league.

Though he got the payday he deserved in 2025 when he went to Denver, he only lasted a year. He thoroughly earned the contract, but the original three-year deal ultimately didn’t work out.

The best part about the 49ers reuniting with Greenlaw at the heart of their defense is the contract length and value.

At $7.5 million, it’s not a hefty price, and he’s on a one-year deal to prove himself. His torn Achilles injury in the 2023 Super Bowl impacted him, as he played just two games in 2024, and further injuries plagued his 2025 campaign with the Broncos.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football between San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

But given he’s still just 28, he has plenty of years ahead of him, and this season will determine whether he can return to the level he displayed in his earlier years.

He deserves that opportunity, and the move also adds depth and quality to the linebacker position, especially after injuries in 2025 forced the 49ers to rely on a number of players to fill the void.

Ultimately, the deal represents a low-risk, high-reward move for San Francisco. If Greenlaw returns to form, the 49ers could be getting starting-level production at a bargain price. Then the inevitable extension will follow.

To share a reminder of his influence, he recorded 453 total tackles (295 solo), 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions across six seasons in San Francisco.

Those numbers reflect the consistency he brought to the table, often serving as the perfect counterpart to Warner and helping anchor one of the league’s most reliable defensive units.

Day by day, the 49ers have evidently made more roster moves that make sense. The 49ers trading a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa should also provide help on the defensive front.

The one-year, $7.5 million deal also makes the move a sensible gamble for San Francisco. It gives the team flexibility while allowing Greenlaw to prove he can show his impact. If he performs at his previous level, or even close to it, the contract could quickly look like one of the better value signings of the offseason.