49ers Could Pursue Recently Released Starting Quarterback
A new face could possibly be added to the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room.
The 49ers are reportedly a team that could pursue former New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Jones was recently released by the Giants after the franchise decided that he was no longer their guy.
Jones has to go through waivers first, which he will certainly clear. No team will want to pick him up on waivers and take on his lucrative contract. By allowing him to clear waivers, a team can sign him to a bargain deal. That is perfect for the 49ers who have question marks at quarterback right now.
Brock Purdy is dealing with an injury in his throwing shoulder that is rendering him inactive in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. It's unclear how severe Purdy's injury is at this time, but it is clearly something to monitor going forward.
“I don't want to say there's long-term concern," said Kyle Shanahan on Purdy's injury. "We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren't concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, just surprised him, surprised us, how it felt. So we had to shut him down. So, I really don't what to think of it. The MRI doesn't look like that, so it should be alright. But the way it responded this week, it's really up in the air for next week, so we'll have to see on Monday.”
The 49ers have been playoff contenders for four of the last five seasons. They have no intentions of making it four of six seasons after this year. They want to make it and believe they have a shot at returning to the Super Bowl. So long as they have that hope, they will continue to work for it.
Signing Jones could be the answer should Purdy miss more time or even the season. He is a better option than both of their backups Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs. Now, Jones has been mediocre this season, but he should see some improvement in the 49ers' offense.
It makes sense for the 49ers to do it. However, it will only make sense if they somehow beat the Packers this week. If they lose, then they will fall to 5-6 with the playoffs dimming. The 49ers would be reluctant at that point to sign Jones. Or maybe they feel they could go on a magical run.
Either way, a lot of it hinges on how they look against Green Bay on Sunday.