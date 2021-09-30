Nick Bosa Explains Why He's Getting Chipped so Frequently

"We have to start doing some stuff to fix that."

SANTA CLARA -- Here is what 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said Thursday about all the chip blocks he has been getting this season.

Q: Do you know how many times you got chipped against the Packers?

BOSA: "No, but it has been a lot this year. We have to start doing some stuff to fix that."

Q: Like games and stunts?

BOSA: "Yeah, games. Certain chip-beaters that Kris (Kocurek) has used over the years. We just have to get them called and execute them. And I just have to be better off the chips and not just stand there like I'm shocked that it's happening. We could do a lot of things."

ME: Do you want to do a better job of seeing the chips coming, or what can you do?

BOSA: "Just expect it more and get back to my rush quicker. I kind of just sat there and took it against the Green Bay and felt sorry for myself. I need to just be ready for it. I didn't expect it quite as much, but it's coming."

Q: Did you notice that you were doing that during the game, just sort of taking it, or did you notice when you watched the tape?

BOSA: "I'm supposed to stay inside. It's tough when they're aligned so wide, because if I get so wide, then I'm like 15 yards from the quarterback. So I try to stay inside, but sometimes they motion them in, so that's kind of tough, because I'm locked in on what I have to do, and then someone motions in and hits me in the back. It's tough on those. But the ones where he's standing there, I just have to be more aware."

ME: Are offenses playing you differently than they did your rookie season?

BOSA: "Yeah. I mean, definitely."

Q: Can you explain what a chip-beater is?

BOSA: "I don't want to give them away, but certain games where you stunt a certain way. Just when it's obvious and there's a back on one side and a tight end off the ball on third down, you know each side is going to get chipped. So just running games and chip beaters."

Q: You ran a stunt on the second to last play and it worked. That is one way to avoid a chip?

BOSA: "Yeah, that works. That is one of the ones we use, but there are other ones that we didn't get to. I'm not sure why, but we're definitely going to be better about it."