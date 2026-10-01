49ers Named Landing Spot for 9-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers have a tough decision to make at edge rusher now that Nick Bosa is out for the next couple of weeks. San Francisco is getting Mykel Williams back, and they added veteran Matthew Judon, so some reinforcements are coming.

Still, this duo combined for one sack last year. Williams is inexperienced, and Judon is starting to get too old. If the team wants to get serious at edge rusher given their 3-0 start, they might need to trade for a legitimate threat. A name to keep an eye on is Khalil Mack, according to Kristipher Knox of Bleacher Report.

San Francisco 49ers could trade for Khalil Mack

Knox believes the winless Chargers could sell on the star rusher due to him signing a one-year deal in free agency this offseason.

“While he'll turn 36 in February, Mack is still extremely effective as a rotational pass-rusher,” wrote Knox. “He already has two sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven quarterback pressures this season. Teams are always looking to add pass-rushing help, and injuries have only increased the league-wide need at the position.”

Knox believes a conditional fourth-round pick could get the deal done.

Mack is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. He was a former top-five pick by the Raiders and spent his first four seasons there. He had 40.5 sacks during that time.

Mack was traded to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks and spent four seasons with the Bears. He had 36 sacks during that four-year span. Now, he is entering his fifth year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

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Mack had 36.5 sacks in his first four years, so if anything, he is consistent over the long term. Mack already has two sacks this year.

Still, he is a free agent next year, and at his age, there is no telling what he will do with his career. So, the Chargers can lose him for nothing or try to get something out of a lost season.

San Francisco’s leading rushers in snaps from the edge right now are Ogbo Okonkwo and Khalid Kareem. Neither was on the roster when the 49ers entered training camp.

Keion White is a rotational piece, Romello Height is a rookie, and there is no telling what they will get from Judon and Williams this year. It would make sense to trade for Mack if Bosa is not back soon.