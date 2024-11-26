49ers Deliver Disappointing News on Veteran Offensive Lineman
The offensive line of the San Francisco 49ers hasn't been too shabby this season.
But that doesn't mean they can't use some reinforcement. The 49ers were hoping that it was going to be veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. He provided amazing seven starts for the 49ers last season when they needed it and ended up holding onto a starting role at right guard.
Unfortunately, the 49ers delivered disappointing news on Feliciano on Monday. Kyle Shanahan revealed that Feliciano will not be activated from Injured Reserve -- effectively ending his 2024 season. The 49ers placed Feliciano on Injured Reserve back in training camp after he suffered a knee injury. He would require surgery to repair the issue and hasn't been able to bounce back.
"Jon is going to stay on IR," said Shanahan via conference call on Monday. "Knee hasn’t responded the right way, so unfortunately for Jon, and us, but just had a talk with him here a little bit ago and he's going to have to stay on IR.”
Feliciano took to social media to give his perspective. He even hinted at possible retirement. At this point, it feels as if he will inevitably retire. Even when Feliciano was starting for stretch he was dealing with injuries. It's why he missed the Super Bowl and forced the 49ers to start Spencer Burford at right guard.
Feliciano was never going to be the long-term answer for the 49ers, but he would at least give them temporary solidification. His return would've made the 49ers contemplate starting him at center over Jake Brendel who has been having a rough go of it as of late.
Now, the 49ers will have to make do with the players they have now. It's already looking rough on the offensive line as it is. Trent Williams is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out this past Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Starting left guard Aaron Banks also suffered a concussion in that game.
Injuries are piling up for the 49ers and there isn't any help in sight. It is only adding to the already mess of a 2024 regular season for the franchise.