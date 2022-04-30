49ers Draft PSU CB Tariq Castro-Fields in Round 6

One more player has been added to the secondary.

The 49ers have drafted PSU cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields with the No. 221 pick in the sixth-round.

Castro-Fields is an outside cornerback who started 30 of 52 games for Penn State over his five-year, injury-laden college career. He's got some great speed to him as his 40-yard dash time was 4.38 seconds. Looks like the 49ers are making an emphasis on fast corners to ensure they don't get beat deep so easily.

Adding him to the 49ers roster gives them depth and potentially someone who can be a contributor. Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas have the leg up on Castro-Fields, but the pressure is definitely on them now if they hit some bumps on the road.

Cornerback has been a position the 49ers have neglected in year's past. This draft they have already reeled in two of them. One to fill in on the outside and the other as a nickel. Cornerback was similar to running back last year for the 49ers. It got to a point where the 49ers needed to pull in players from free agency just to field a defense. So many players went down due to injury for a time.

Looks like the 49ers are hoping they don't fall into that situation again. The last thing they want is to be scrambling at the position. And while it wasn't that great of a weakness as it is made out to be, it's still a position that the 49ers would like to strengthen. Anytime a team has to be in a desperate situation to sign bottom feeding free agents like a Josh Norman makes it tough to operate.

Now the 49ers have a lot of developmental players at their disposal to avoid those situations. Plus, if Castro-Field pans out, then it gives the 49ers options with Emmanuel Moseley should they let him walk in the future.