This stat shows why the 49ers will clinch the NFC No. 1 seed

The San Francisco 49ers are one victory away from clinching the No.1 seed in the NFC.

They’ll face the Seattle Seahawks in the final game of the season, a matchup that will determine who earns the crucial bye week into the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

If the 49ers lose, they will either travel to an NFC South team if the Los Angeles Rams lose to the Arizona Cardinals, or head east to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is one stat in particular that shows why the 49ers could claim the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers lead the NFL in third down conversion percentage

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ahead of their final regular-season matchup, the 49ers top the NFL leaderboard in third-down conversion percentage, with 50.98% conversions.

Considering quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones have each started eight games for the 49ers, this is a remarkable feat, especially given the plethora of long-term injuries to key offensive players and the absence of Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers spent half the season relying on Jauan Jennings, who played through multiple broken ribs and other injuries, an undrafted and unproven tight end in Jake Tonges, and squad players like Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson. To their credit, each player ultimately stepped up when needed.

The 49ers of 2025 show that, despite injuries, adversity, and relying on roster players rather than starters, they can elevate their offense to become one of the most clinical in the league.

Compared to 2024, when the 49ers recorded just 42.64% on third-down conversions, the franchise now looks nearly impossible to stop in these high-stakes moments.

Even though their margin over second-place Green Bay Packers, at 50.26%, is only slightly higher, the 49ers have played some of the most efficient offensive football in the last three games at the most important time of the year.

Their third-down conversion percentage rose to 63.89% over that stretch, and no team in their conference comes close to matching that figure.

Scoring 37 points against the Titans, 48 points against the Colts, and 42 points against the Bears shows that the 49ers have built a huge amount of momentum heading into the Seattle game. In a testament to head coach Kyle Shanahan, he's put the 49ers in a position that seemed improbable at the halfway point of the season.

It’s now one game on the line to secure that additional week off, plus two home games at Levi’s before potentially reaching the Super Bowl in their own backyard.

