What 49ers Drafting Tyler Warren Signals to George Kittle
The best player available when the 49ers make their pick at No. 11 may be tight end Tyler Warren.
Drafting a tight end would be a luxury pick since the 49ers don't need to burn a first-round pick on one. They would be better suited drafting a defensive lineman or a cornerback.
However, the 49ers reportedly like Warren, so he has to be considered a possibility for them with the 11th pick. It makes sense why the 49ers like him. He's an excellent player who would fit the 49ers' offense seamlessly.
Plus, the 49ers have been looking for a No. 2 tight end alongside George Kittle. Their offense would certainly benefit with Warren and provide great support for Brock Purdy.
On the other hand, the 49ers drafting Warren potentially signals to Kittle. It could mean that Warren is their future at tight end and that Kittle's days are numbered with the 49ers. As great a player as he still is, Kittle only has so many years playing at that level.
He is 31 years old after all. The 49ers may not feel comfortable giving him a contract extension that beats Arizona's Trey McBride. So, either the 49ers let Kittle play out his deal, or they try to look for a trade for him. They could get a second-round pick for him.
Although that might be tough since whoever acquires him will need to extend him as well. So, probably not a second-round pick. A third would be more likely. I don't believe the 49ers should do this, or that it is extremely likely.
But it is a possibility since they reportedly like Warren so much that they could trade up for him. Doing that means they could be looking for more than an offensive boost. They are looking for Kittle's heir apparent.
Jed York, Kyle Shanahan, and John Lynch didn't mention an extension for Kittle at all, although none of them were asked about it, which is disappointing for the reporters in attendance. However, when each of them spoke about the cost-cutting offseason, they all cited Purdy's extension.
None of them talked about Kittle's extension. Either they don't view Kittle's as big of a cost, especially in comparison to Purdy's. Or, an extension isn't coming for him. I wouldn't brush away any of these scenarios for the 49ers to enact.
That door only opens up if the 49ers draft Warren, which I don't believe they should do. The NFL draft is becoming increasingly interesting with what the 49ers will do on day one.