One Player the 49ers Must Not Draft With the 11th Pick

As fun as it would be for the 49ers to draft this player, they absolutely must not do it if he is there with the 11th pick.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren speaks to the media at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Several impressive players should be available for the 49ers in the NFL draft when they make their pick at No. 11.

There is one player in particular who most likely will be there for them. This player would be a fun selection for the 49ers as he would give the offense a new dynamic.

However, he is the one player the 49ers must not draft with the 11th pick. The player I am referring to is Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Drafting him with the 11th pick is too much of a luxury, especially when there are likely to be other excellent talents at positions the 49ers need.

Now, I am not advocating the 49ers to draft solely for need. That is what caused them to draft poorly in 2022 and 2023. Warren would be one of the best players available at pick No. 11. His talent and fit in the 49ers' offense are undeniable.

But again, he is too much of a luxury. The 49ers would be wise to look elsewhere. There is sure to be a sweet player at offensive tackle, defensive lineman, or cornerback for them to draft.

Those are the positions where it addresses a need and the best player available. The 49ers get the best of both worlds by taking a player at one of those three positions. Going cornerback with Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron would be a better pick at No. 11 than Warren.

Drafting another tight end is meant for teams who are more secure. The 49ers aren't that team anymore. Besides, drafting Warren would just add another mouth to feed on offense.

The ball can only be distributed so many times in a run-first offense. Again, Warren would be a fun player for the 49ers, but he will be one they'll look back on and wish they went in another direction.

