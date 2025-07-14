49ers Drama Déjà Vu: Jauan Jennings Wants a New Contract or a Trade
Just as the 49ers thought they had avoided off-season drama with camp about to begin, Jauan Jennings demands a new contract or a trade.
To me this will come down to Jennings asking price. If he’s reasonable, in the neighborhood of around $15 million per with incentives, something can be hammered out relatively quickly.
On the other hand, if he and his agent are thinking $20 million per this will drag out. The Niners won’t pay him that, neither will the league. But if he holds out demanding it then this will get ugly.
If Jennings and his agent demand $20 million per I can see the Niners granting him permission to seek a deal with another team. Followed by him not getting it, and then going into negotiations with the Niners on what can get done.
The problem for the team is that would take time, with the drama extending through camp.
The Niners need Jennings to start the season. Brandon Aiyuk is making a faster-than-expected recovery, but not in time for the opener in Seattle.
Jennings is scheduled to make $7.5 million this year. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Because he’s been a restricted free agent to this point, he hasn’t had the chance to test his full value on the market. That’s part of what this move is about. Will Jennings like what he hears?
The Niners were hoping they could avoid the soap opera this time around, no such luck. I think they’re open to a reasonable deal, but won’t feel urgency or pressure to get something done soon, they’re not overpaying for a wide receiver again. They’ve selected four receivers in the past two drafts, they can move on if that’s how this plays out. The team and the fans have diva and contract fatigue at this point.
Prediction: Jennings will ask for more than the Niners and the league will pay and he’ll eventually get a deal done to stay in Santa Clara that pays in the teens. There will be hand-wringing and stress over when they get him signed.