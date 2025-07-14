All 49ers

Jauan Jennings Wants the 49ers to Extend him or Trade him

This was predictable.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts after a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jauan Jennings has informed the 49ers that he would like a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. And if the 49ers don't honor Jennings' request, he would like them to trade him. That's because he has just one year left on his contract and he's seriously underpaid.

Which means Jennings is doing what Brandon Aiyuk did last year. And the 49ers eventually caved and gave Aiyuk $30 million per season. So, now it's Jennings' turn to shake down his employer. And he probably will get what he wants.

That's because the 49ers can't afford to trade Jennings -- he's their No. 1 wide receiver until Brandon Aiyuk returns from a gruesome knee injury. And Jennings just might be better than Aiyuk at this point in their respective careers. Jennings certainly was better than Aiyuk last season before Aiyuk went down.

The 49ers also can't afford to let Jennings hold out or "hold in," either. That's why Aiyuk did last year, and he overshadowed all of training camp. Then, the 49ers went 6-11 and blamed their poor performance on the offseason drama. Now, they've made it their mission to eliminate all drama before camp starts.

So I expect Jennings will get an extension. He's probably not asking for $30 million per season like Aiyuk got. I'm guessing Jennings would accept $15 million per season, and he's worth that much. That's a steal for a wide receiver as good as him.

Jennings' game should age well because it isn't predicated on speed. So he could lose a step or two and still be dominant -- think Anquan Boldin when he was on the 49ers.

The 49ers' veterans will report a week from Tuesday. Look for this to be resolved in the next week.

