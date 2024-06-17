49ers Extending Brandon Aiyuk Currently Looks Bleak
It is unclear whether or not the San Francisco 49ers will extend Brandon Aiyuk.
The only thing that was a guarantee is that contract negotiations were going to be drawn out through July and possibly August. That is how the 49ers operate with every player who was due for an extension.
But this time around there seems to be more of a bleak overcast when it comes to extending Aiyuk versus any other player they extended. Another report/update has been made on the situation from an NFL insider. This time is Jeremy Fowler of ESPN who makes out the situation as a bleak one.
"They're going to see what happens over the next six weeks leading into training camp," Fowler said (h/t Bleacher Report). "The 49ers want Aiyuk long-term in the fold, but so far, they have not been willing to show that they're going to meet the market of wide receiver, which we're seeing these massive numbers. Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit, $30 million, Justin Jefferson well above that. Aiyuk believes he's a top guy, and so, something's got to give... And so, he's worked himself into a top-10 receiver conversation. We'll see. Not a lot of momentum right now. Not a lot of optimism."
Not a single report has instilled any hope of an agreement between the 49ers and Aiyuk. The only thing that actually keeps hope alive is the fact that it is only June. Another two months is left before the panic button needs to be hit.
Holding onto that is the only thing now, but it is tough to neglect that Aiyuk and the 49ers could be leaning towards a deal not being executed.