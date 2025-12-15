A Brock Purdy stat that will make 49ers fans happy

One of the big questions that has held the San Francisco 49ers back from being legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the eyes of many is that they have not had enough playmaking at quarterback.

Mac Jones manages the game well but does not step out of that, and while Brock Purdy likes to look for plays to make, that has bit him more than helped him this season. While it was just the Tennessee Titans, Purdy proved something that may have 49ers fans excited about a playoff run.

Can Brock Purdy turn it on for the San Francisco 49ers in the final four games?

Entering the bye week, Purdy was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL at extending the play, but he was doing it the most. However, the stats showed that he was often accurate down the field; the results just were not breaking his way.

Whether it was facing the Titans or his bad luck turning around, Purdy got things on track in a big way in Week 15. The 49ers quarterback was 9-10 for 111 yards when holding the ball for 2.5 seconds or longer. He even added 44 rushing yards.

Purdy was extending the play and making things happen when he did. This is a dimension that the 49ers offense has simply not had this season.

Their defense gave up 24 points ot the Titans, and we can all see that they are not going to be able to shut things down in key playoff games. So, the offense will need to be scoring at a rate that is hard to keep up with to win big games.

While Kyle Shanahan is a great playcaller, he is going to need a little more than just a good scheme to overcome some of the issues that the injuries have brought to the team. He is going to need playmakers.

It helps when George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall all seem to be healthy and at their best. Still, there is no denying that Purdy was looking at his healthiest as well, and he was making plays just as much as anyone in this win.

The final three games are all big, and they are all defenses better than the Titans. We are quickly going to find out if Purdy had success because the competition was weak, or if he can be a playmaker against good defenses heading into the playoffs. The latter could have fans awfully optimistic to start 2027.

