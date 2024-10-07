49ers Four Questions: A Walk On The Dark Side
Turns out Kyle Juszczyk meant what he said in accusing Grant Cohn. Let’s get to it.
1. Juszczyk made a deeply personal attack, crossing a line that should never be crossed. Now what?
I’ve spoken with lawyers and shown them the tweet, in their opinion Juszczyk has put himself in legal jeopardy. As Cohn points out, had he made the same implication about Juszczyk, the league, the 49ers, and his employer would have ensured Cohn was banned from the premises and fired within 24-48 hours. That speaks to the severity and recklessness of what Juszczyk said.
I don’t believe Cohn will pursue legal action, but potential liability concerns should give Juszczyk pause in saying anything further. While Kyle Shanahan would certainly protect his fullback in a 49ers setting, a court of law may not.
If Juszczyk were to argue Cohn’s criticisms put his career at risk, it would be easily proven that Shanahan would never act upon the advice of Grant Cohn.
Cohn has taken shots at Juszczyk, questioned his value and usage on the team, but they don’t come anywhere near where Juszczyk unwisely chose to escalate this. Had Juszczyk matched the tone of the shots given, he would have been fine. His ego demanded more.
For a well-respected player with his career in sunset, this was an egregious and highly questionable decision. He chose neither the high road nor the low road but the gutter.
Punching down like this is an exceptionally bad look for a player of his standing and a Harvard grad. The lack of judgment is stunning.
This is not about the volume of shots taken by Cohn, it’s about the dangerous line Juszczyk deliberately crossed. It’s what we do in our worst moments that speaks to our character.
Not that he cares but I used to respect Juszczyk. No longer.
“When someone shows you who they are believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou.
Regardless of what he does in his limited time left in the NFL, Juszczyk has shown us who he is.
2. What does this say about the culture that Kyle Shanahan has set for this team?
Nothing good.
Juszczyk was following Shanahan’s lead in trading shots with Cohn. Any time that Shanahan feels he is being challenged, particularly by Cohn, he turns defensive and condescending, never once holding himself accountable.
We see the same in the team. Deebo Samuel saying the Niners are the best team of recent years. I look forward to when the organization raises the “Best roster for five years but didn’t win a ring” banner.
No accountability. From the top down.
When this roster returns to Easy Bake for a ten-year reunion they’ll get a polite golf clap – the fate of a ringless team.
An additional cultural concern is Shanahan hanging out with the players on vacation as part of the notorious Cabo Clique. Yet another thing Bill Walsh never would have done.
I believe Brandon Aiyuk acting out in the shorts incident was a function of the Clique. Aiyuk saw Clique members treated differently, allowed to operate outside of the rules, and tested his boundaries. No Cabo treatment for Aiyuk.
3. What’s the talk in Seattle heading into Thursday night?
The focus is on injuries. Looks like the Seahawks will get their best pass rusher back, outside linebacker Boye Mafe. The status of dominant rookie DT Byron Murphy is still uncertain, he’s been out with a hamstring injury. Seattle hopes to get their four starting defensive linemen back for Thursday, if so, that would be the first time in three games.
DB Riq Woolen got hurt against the Giants, returned, but then went out and didn’t come back. On a short week, there will be several key players who will be listed as questionable. We just won’t know until game time who’s playing and who’s not.
4. How do the coaching matchups play out?
The last time Mike Macdonald faced the Niners he was defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, confusing Shanahan with simulated pressure that led to four Brock Purdy picks. This is why the health status of Mafe, Murphy, and Woolen will be vital.
The Seahawks lead the league in pass attempts, Macdonald said this week he wants to see more of an emphasis in the rushing attack against the 49ers.
Shanahan is winless in over a year against the four defensive coordinators that best implement simulated pressure and blitzing. Now he faces two of them in two weeks.
49er pass protection schemes will need to be sharp and Brock Purdy will need to get the ball out quickly. He leads the league in time holding the ball before throwing at 3.42 seconds.
The Niners will catch a break with the Seattle weather, the forecast is 50s and dry during the game.