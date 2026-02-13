Steve Young Assesses Where the 49ers Currently Stand in the NFC West

Steve Young believes the San Francisco 49ers aren’t yet a Super Bowl–winning team — or on the same level as the Los Angeles Rams or the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

He’s not wrong. Despite making the playoffs with a 12–5 record, with key players out at various parts of the season, it’s a testament to the organization that they made the postseason when their backs were well and truly up against the wall.

But while they produced impressive wins against both the Seahawks and the Rams in the first half of the regular season, the second half saw two defeats, one a blowout loss to Los Angeles and the other a close defeat to Seattle, before they were blown apart in the divisional round.

Steve Young: The 49ers need a strong 2026 NFL Draft

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Steve Young attends the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Young emphasized that the 49ers need to make the right choices in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. Last season, the team already had a few rookies prove themselves, but making the right calls will help with the younger, cheaper model they were so adamant about this past season.

“We’re in that transition period where we need 5 to 10 rookie contracted stars. People who are above average in the league," shared the three-time Super Bowl champion on the Rich Eisen Show.

"We have the makings from last year’s draft class. We need more. We already have the pillars of people who are not too old, can still thrive and lead us there as long as they stay healthy.

"That’s what the Seahawks and Rams have done. We need All-Pro’s to show up out of these drafts. Kinda unexpectedly. We have the Superstars, leadership, coaching, innovation, and ownership.

"We are built for it to be in the mix and we will be in the mix, but to take it away from everybody, we’re gonna need those rookie contracted guys to come in and be great.”

In a way, 2026 feels like a new era in San Francisco. Rookies have come in and made their mark, but it’s time to continue making the roster younger in key areas on the field and to have the veterans mentor them.

But first, the 49ers have to decide which 21 players entering free agency should stay on. There are a lot of big decisions to make this offseason.

The upcoming NFL Draft will be hugely significant.

Read More