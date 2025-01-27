49ers Four Questions: Impact of the Coaching Changes
The 49ers have taken a leap forward in hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator and now Brant Boyer to run special teams. Both should be significant upgrades.
1. What’s the history on Brant Boyer?
He’s been the Jets Special Teams Coordinator since 2016, surviving three coaching regime changes. That suggests he’s what Kyle Shanahan wants, a special teams coach who follows the Hippocratic Oath – first do no harm.
The Jets finished third in the Gosselin special teams rankings in 2023. This year they returned a kickoff for a touchdown and blocked an extra point.
The Niners haven’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown since 2018, they allowed one against Seattle in week six. Jordan Elliott blocked an extra point against Detroit in week 17.
2. What will the hiring of Robert Saleh mean in free agency moves?
The Niners are rumored to be interested in former Jets defensive back D.J. Reed, hiring Saleh reinforces that. Pro Football Focus projects that Reed has a market value of three years, $42 million.
Longtime NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline spoke with 49er coaches at Mobile who told him the focus will be on adding speed, particularly to the secondary. If that’s the case, John Lynch’s past statements saying the team wanted to re-sign Talanoa Hufanga would no longer hold true.
If Hufanga walks, cap estimates by Jason Hurley of 49erscap.com project the Niners would have $50-55 million to spend on outside free agents. This relies on $23.7 million in cap savings by extending George Kittle and Fred Warner. It also factors in extensions for Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and Jordan Mason.
If the outside spending budget is $50 million plus, then Reed comes in at $14 million, still leaving the Niners with at least $36 million to spend. Fans would love to see around $12 million of that go to Atlanta center Drew Dalman. Shanahan’s thrifty spending history at offensive line outside of left tackle suggests that the price tag is too steep. Alex Mack received $4.95 million in 2022.
Presumably the Niners would shop to replace Hufanga. Miami’s Jevon Holland leads the market, projected by PFF at $19.5 million per year, followed by the Chiefs’ Justin Reid at $15 million, the Raiders’ ascending 25-year-old Tre’von Moehrig at $14.5 million, and the same for Minnesota’s Camryn Bynum.
A primary need would be at defensive tackle. The best two-way threat is Poona Ford of the Chargers, the 5th ranked DT by PFF this year with high grades against the run and the pass. He’s short at 5-11 and lacks years of proven history so PFF projects he only gets a one-year deal at $3.5 million. I think competition for his services would take that number a lot higher.
If Ford can’t be had the Niners can look to bring D.J. Jones back, still one of the league’s top run stuffers at 30. PFF projects his next contract at two years $18 million.
Saleh can also consider bringing back more Jets. Linebacker Jamien Sherwood, a converted safety, projects to a $7 million deal. Former Niners and Jets defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas are free agents, along with Haason Reddick.
If the Niners sign Reed, Moehrig, and Jones, that’s a collective $37.5 million, leaving them with $13 to $18 million to break up on smaller contracts.
3. What will the hiring of Saleh mean in the draft?
Saleh’s best defenses featured the two-way disruptive defensive tackle as the tip of the spear: DeForest Buckner and Quinnen Williams. The Niners were interested in dealing for Tennessee’s former All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons at the deadline, they can try again.
This draft is loaded at DT, and I expect that’s where the Niners turn at 11. The best two-way DT in my view is Walter Nolen of Ole Miss. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had him 17th in his first mock. Jeremiah and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. have the Niners taking an offensive tackle, but Shanahan hasn’t picked an offensive lineman in the first round since 2018 -- and missed.
Saleh could also consider Tennessee edge James Pearce Jr. at 11, he has the getoff DL coach Kris Kocurek demands and converts speed to power with agility. He needs to add muscle though as he’s struggled at times finishing. Georgia edge Mykel Williams would be another option.
At 43, I think the pick will be on offense. Shanahan will be interested in Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson if he’s still on the board. If not there are options at OL and maybe TE.
At 75, there are a number of possibilities on defense. At safety, 4.3 with five picks Andrew Mukuba of Texas. At linebacker, 49ers-style sideline-to-sideline missile Danny Stutsman of Oklahoma. Quick pass rushing edge Bradyn Swinson of LSU.
The skillsets to look for: two-way DT, speed DPR edge, fast and violent LB, press man corner, speed and skills to cover tight ends at safety.
4. Super Bowl thoughts?
I’ve seen the memes of Chiefs, Eagles, Meteor Strike and I get the sentiment. This is the Uber Bowl no Faithful wanted and all of us are getting. Most playoff games are won by the best running game and defense. Most championships are won by quarterbacks and coaching staffs. I think the Chiefs win.