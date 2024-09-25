49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Believe Defensive Woes are Scheme Related
The San Francisco 49ers have been searching in the "lost and found" for their defense. It used to be one of the premier units in the NFL. Now, it is a defense that isn't intimidating anyone, especially defending vertical threats.
The 49ers have been getting picked on there a bit this season. Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen is the easy one to blame. He is new to the position and without prior play-caller experience. However, it can't simply be all on him. There has to be blame elsewhere aside from him and the scheme.
It is something that head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about on Wednesday at his press conference.
“I think all three levels have had an issue at times. I think that we’ve played good at times too," Shanahan said. "It's been twice in three games, which were big ones. But when you have the PIs, those are too big of penalties too. But two guys have gone by our defense. One just caught us sleeping a little bit and the other one, I think, was basically yelling 500 and bombing it. Had him in double-coverage and the guy made a hell of a play.
"But nothing structurally wrong with that, but two plays that you would love to have back. But I just think we've had some new guys in there. We've had moments where we've been strong, but we're not playing up to how we usually do and we’ve got to make sure to get back to playing that way.”
Sounds like the issues are not scheme/structure related, but a talent issue for the defense. When Shanahan cites the "new guys" and "nothing structurally wrong" he is implicating the players. Sorensen surely has some faults, but the lack of execution and overall poor performance from the players is hurting them the most.
In that case, it is Shanahan's fault since he is responsible for the personnel. General manager John Lynch takes a hit too, but not as much as Shanahan who has the final say. Whiffing on draft picks in the last four years is hurting the 49ers significantly. Their free-agent additions haven't been impactful either.
Cornerback Isaac Yiadom doesn't bring anything to the table. He looks completely overhyped from the 49ers and undeserving of being a starter. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell looks like he is running in quicksand, so he's a liability. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd hasn't made his stamp yet and you wonder if he ever will.
All of the personnel whiffs are catching up to the 49ers, which is why they are showcasing an underwhelming performance on defense. The tones from Nick Bosa and Fred Warner echo the notion that it is the players and not the scheme that is failing.
They'll have a chance to redeem themselves against a lowly Patriots offense in Week 4.