Will the 49ers Fire Kyle Shanahan if They Miss the Playoffs?
Kyle Shanahan's stock is at an all-time low.
The 49ers are 1-2. They just lost to the Rams who were winless coming into the game and missing both of their starting wide receivers. And yet they played harder than the 49ers who were awful on defense and special teams.
The 49ers are supposed to have the best roster in the NFL. Ever since they drafted Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel in 2019, they typically have won because they've had more talent than their opponents. But they just lost a Super Bowl they were favored to win, and Shanahan took most of the blame. His offense scored just 19 points in regulation and 22 points overall against the Chiefs. Plus he didn't know the overtime rules for the postseason.
Instead of taking responsibility for the loss, Shanahan fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and replaced him by promoting Nick Sorensen who never had been a coordinator. Shanahan also hired Brandon Staley as the assistant head coach even though he got fired by the Chargers last year and his defense was atrocious.
Through three games, the 49ers defense has given up 23 points per game. Last season, it gave up just 17.5 points per game. It seems like firing Wilks was a bad decision.
In addition, Shanahan pleaded with the front office to give Brandon Aiyuk a four-year extension worth $30 million per season even though the team was in the process of trading him to the Steelers. Through three games, Aiyuk has two drops, no touchdowns, he ranks third on the team in receiving yards, and Brock Purdy's passer rating when targeting him is a mere 72.7. Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings has emerged as the best receiver on the team, which means they don't need a high-priced wide receiver anymore.
Finally, Shanahan gave Christian McCaffrey a new contract that makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL and gives him guaranteed money this year and next year even though he had an Achilles injury that could end his season and possibly his career.
So if the 49ers miss the playoffs this season, they can't blame bad luck. They'd have to blame Shanahan. Which means they might fire him.
Of course, he hasn't missed the playoffs yet. It's entirely possible the 49ers will turn their season around and win the Super Bowl.
Show us what you got, Kyle.