Will the 49ers Fire Kyle Shanahan if They Miss the Playoffs?

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Kyle Shanahan's stock is at an all-time low.

The 49ers are 1-2. They just lost to the Rams who were winless coming into the game and missing both of their starting wide receivers. And yet they played harder than the 49ers who were awful on defense and special teams.

The 49ers are supposed to have the best roster in the NFL. Ever since they drafted Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel in 2019, they typically have won because they've had more talent than their opponents. But they just lost a Super Bowl they were favored to win, and Shanahan took most of the blame. His offense scored just 19 points in regulation and 22 points overall against the Chiefs. Plus he didn't know the overtime rules for the postseason.

Instead of taking responsibility for the loss, Shanahan fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and replaced him by promoting Nick Sorensen who never had been a coordinator. Shanahan also hired Brandon Staley as the assistant head coach even though he got fired by the Chargers last year and his defense was atrocious.

Through three games, the 49ers defense has given up 23 points per game. Last season, it gave up just 17.5 points per game. It seems like firing Wilks was a bad decision.

In addition, Shanahan pleaded with the front office to give Brandon Aiyuk a four-year extension worth $30 million per season even though the team was in the process of trading him to the Steelers. Through three games, Aiyuk has two drops, no touchdowns, he ranks third on the team in receiving yards, and Brock Purdy's passer rating when targeting him is a mere 72.7. Meanwhile, Jauan Jennings has emerged as the best receiver on the team, which means they don't need a high-priced wide receiver anymore.

Finally, Shanahan gave Christian McCaffrey a new contract that makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL and gives him guaranteed money this year and next year even though he had an Achilles injury that could end his season and possibly his career.

So if the 49ers miss the playoffs this season, they can't blame bad luck. They'd have to blame Shanahan. Which means they might fire him.

Of course, he hasn't missed the playoffs yet. It's entirely possible the 49ers will turn their season around and win the Super Bowl.

Show us what you got, Kyle.

Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

