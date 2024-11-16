All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Doesn't Let Brock Purdy Change Routes Pre Snap

With the exception of Brock Purdy, most smart quarterbacks have the freedom and the license to change routes and protections at the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- With the exception of Brock Purdy, most smart quarterbacks have the freedom and the license to change routes and protections at the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Purdy is one of the smartest quarterbacks in the league. He is not one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the NFL, but his brain allows him to overcome his limitations and potentially become an elite quarterback one day. If Shanahan lets him use his brain.

Unfortunately for Purdy, Shanahan uses him like a puppet. He gives Purdy two or three plays calls which he can pick from at the line of scrimmage, but he can't change anything about the plays. And that's because Shanahan believes his play designs are perfect and have all the answers for the looks a defense could present. He's like a pretentious chef who refuses to make any alterations to his dishes.

On Friday, I asked Shanahan about Purdy's lack of pre-snap freedom. He didn't like my questions.

ME: I have a scheme question for you. Does QB Brock Purdy have the license to hand-signal route changes to receivers pre-snap? Like if he were to see man-coverage, with a single high safety, could he like hand signal to a receiver to change the route to a stutter-go or something like that?

SHANAHAN: “When there are those things, we put it in the play call. But yeah, we have hand signals for everything.”

ME: When you have a cerebral quarterback like Brock who’s been in your system for a few years, do you put more and more in his plate pre-snap or do you adjust your philosophy?

SHANAHAN: “Have I not answered the questions that are already written for your, that your article is already written on? Am I not giving you right quotes?”

ME: No, I was just wondering. It seems like he's unique. He's quite smart and been here for a while and I was wondering does he earn more freedom?

SHANAHAN: “I don't think you understand. It's not about earning more. We put as much on Brock with double play calls, triple play calls, as anyone. But just because you don't see someone do a hand signal or something, not as many teams do that. They used to do it a long time ago, but that's not really what it's like. But it's just semantics of how you get to it. But there are not many offenses in this league that don't give a quarterback a few options.”

TRANSLATION: Some teams allow their quarterbacks to change routes with hand signals pre-snap, but the 49ers aren't one of them. Shanahan truly believes if he gives Purdy two plays, one of them should work as drawn up. That's why he didn't want to coach Tom Brady when he had the chance in 2020,. Because Brady would want more control than Shanahan would ever give a quarterback.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News